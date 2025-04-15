Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Rohit to Dhoni: Players with most Player of the match award in IPL history

Rohit to Dhoni: Players with most Player of the match award in IPL history

Dhoni is the oldest man (43 years, 280 days) to get the Player of the Match award in IPL when his blistering triumphant knock snapped Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) five-match losing streak in IPL 2025.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni. Photo: Sportzpics
Anish Kumar
Apr 15 2025
The beloved 'Thala' of many, MS Dhoni, won his 18th Player of the Match award in Indian Premier League (IPL) history on Monday after his unbeaten 11-ball 26 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. With his 18th Player of the Match award, Dhoni equalled the honours with Virat Kohli, who has also won 18 such awards.  Also read: PBKS vs KKR - Mullanpur Stadium stats | Full scorecard | Live streaming | Playing 11 & Batter vs Bowler matchups   
 
Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has the most Player of the Match awards by an Indian in IPL history, with 19. 
 
Most Man of the Match awards in IPL history
Player Awards
AB de Villiers 25
Chris Gayle 22
Rohit Sharma 19
David Warner 18
MS Dhoni 18
Virat Kohli 18
Shane Watson 16
Yusuf Pathan 16
Sunil Narine 16
KL Rahul 15
Andre Russell 15
Ravindra Jadeja 15
 
  • Pravin Tambe (42 years, 198 days) vs RCB in Abu Dhabi 2014
  • Pravin Tambe (42 years, 208 days) vs RCB in Ahmedabad 2014
  • MS Dhoni (43 years, 280 days) vs LSG in Lucknow 2025
 
 
Apr 15 2025

