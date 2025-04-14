Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: LSG vs CSK playing 11, LSG batters vs CSK bowlers matchups

IPL 2025: LSG vs CSK playing 11, LSG batters vs CSK bowlers matchups

Check out the players' match-up ahead of the LSG vs CSK match here. The players' battle stats will help you to create Lucknow vs Chennai fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
7 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 12:59 PM IST
Match 30 of IPL 2025 is set to take place on April 14, with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) hosting the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. LSG come into this clash riding high on confidence after a convincing six-wicket win over Gujarat Titans. With standout performances from Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran once again steering the team home, Lucknow now sit third on the points table, boasting four wins from six matches.  Also read: LSG vs CSK - Lucknow pitch report | Head-to-head stats | live streaming | Lucknow vs Chennai full scorecard
 
In contrast, the Chennai Super Kings are having a tough season. With just one victory in five outings, they continue to struggle in finding the right balance within their squad. The absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad due to injury has further compounded their problems. Even the return of MS Dhoni to the leadership role hasn't sparked a turnaround, as CSK recently slumped to a disappointing loss against KKR.
 
With LSG in top form and enjoying home advantage, the upcoming fixture may heavily tilt in their favor. Unless CSK discover a spark soon, this contest could prove to be another tough outing for the Men in Yellow. 
 
Rishabh Pant’s captaincy record in IPL 2025
 
Matches: 4

Wins: 4
Losses: 0
Tied: 0
Win percentage: 100
 
MS Dhoni’s captaincy record in IPL 2025
 
Matches: 1
Wins: 0
Losses: 1
N/R: 0
Win percentage: 0
 
LSG playing 11 vs CSK (probable)
 
LSG would be looking to get another win at home after winning closely fought games in their recent fixtures which would have surely given them a confidence boost for the season ahead. Facing a lacklustre CSK side, they wouldn't be looking to experiment and would be going for the same eleven at home again.
 
LSG playing 11 (probable): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
 
Impact Player: Ayush Badoni
 
LSG squad for IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary, RS Hangargekar, Aryan Juyal
 
CSK playing 11 vs LSG (probable)
 
Chennai will be without their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad again and would be looking to get their 2nd win this season after suffering a humiliating defeat at home again. MS Dhoni will be leading the side and will hope that he can turn the fortunes around for the team as quickly as possible.
 
CSK playing 11 (probable): Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed
 
Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana
 
CSK squad for IPL 2025: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Jamie Overton, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi.  Check out the players' match-up ahead of the LSG vs CSK match here. The players' battle stats will help you to create Lucknow vs Chennai fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts 
 
IPL 2025: LSG vs CSK key player battles 
LSG BATTERS vs CSK BOWLERS
Batter Bowler Format Innings Runs Outs Average Strike Rate
Mitchell Marsh Nathan Ellis T20s 4 40 0   148
Mitchell Marsh Ravichandran Ashwin T20s 4 28 1 28 122
Mitchell Marsh Ravindra Jadeja T20s 4 18 1 18 78
Aiden Markram Matheesha Pathirana T20s 2 7 1 7 100
Aiden Markram Nathan Ellis T20s 5 39 0   177
Aiden Markram Noor Ahmad T20s 4 20 1 20 80
Aiden Markram Ravichandran Ashwin T20s 4 31 0   129
Aiden Markram Ravindra Jadeja IPL 4 27 0   113
Aiden Markram Ravindra Jadeja T20s 6 34 1 34 113
Aiden Markram Sam Curran T20s 4 34 0   155
Nicholas Pooran Khaleel Ahmed IPL 5 67 2 33.5 191
Nicholas Pooran Khaleel Ahmed T20s 7 87 2 43.5 178
Nicholas Pooran Matheesha Pathirana IPL 3 21 2 10.5 117
Nicholas Pooran Matheesha Pathirana T20s 5 25 4 6.3 100
Nicholas Pooran Nathan Ellis T20s 3 2 2 1 22
Nicholas Pooran Noor Ahmad IPL 3 2 2 1 25
Nicholas Pooran Noor Ahmad T20s 5 13 2 6.5 50
Nicholas Pooran Ravichandran Ashwin IPL 5 30 1 30 107
Nicholas Pooran Ravichandran Ashwin T20s 8 40 3 13.3 93
Nicholas Pooran Ravindra Jadeja IPL 5 46 1 46 164
Nicholas Pooran Ravindra Jadeja T20s 7 51 1 51 165
Nicholas Pooran Sam Curran T20s 9 42 1 42 120
Ayush Badoni Sam Curran IPL 3 18 1 18 129
David Miller Matheesha Pathirana IPL 3 9 0   69
David Miller Matheesha Pathirana T20s 5 10 1 10 67
David Miller Noor Ahmad T20s 6 20 3 6.7 54
David Miller Ravichandran Ashwin IPL 14 82 2 41 112
David Miller Ravichandran Ashwin T20s 19 151 3 50.3 140
David Miller Ravindra Jadeja IPL 11 111 2 55.5 166
David Miller Ravindra Jadeja T20s 14 142 2 71 171
Abdul Samad Ravichandran Ashwin IPL 4 17 0   85
Rishabh Pant Khaleel Ahmed IPL 5 23 1 23 153
Rishabh Pant Khaleel Ahmed T20s 7 29 2 14.5 153
Rishabh Pant Matheesha Pathirana T20s 3 33 2 16.5 206
Rishabh Pant Ravichandran Ashwin IPL 7 43 0   105
Rishabh Pant Ravindra Jadeja IPL 10 72 2 36 147
   
CSK BATTERS vs LSG BOWLERS
Batter Bowler Format Innings Runs Outs Average Strike Rate
Devon Conway Aiden Markram T20s 4 46 0   170
Rahul Tripathi Avesh Khan IPL 5 27 1 27 159
Rahul Tripathi Mitchell Marsh IPL 3 3 2 1.5 30
Rahul Tripathi Ravi Bishnoi IPL 4 27 1 27 93
Rahul Tripathi Shahbaz Ahmed T20s 2 31 0   135
Rahul Tripathi Shardul Thakur IPL 6 29 1 29 161
Rahul Tripathi Shardul Thakur T20s 7 30 1 30 158
Shivam Dube Shardul Thakur IPL 5 54 0   154
Shivam Dube Avesh Khan IPL 2 1 2 0.5 25
Shivam Dube Mitchell Marsh IPL 3 11 2 5.5 85
Shivam Dube Ravi Bishnoi IPL 4 33 1 33 157
Vijay Shankar Shardul Thakur IPL 3 39 0   170
Vijay Shankar Shardul Thakur T20s 4 45 0   161
Deepak Hooda Avesh Khan IPL 3 19 0   173
Deepak Hooda Shahbaz Ahmed T20s 4 24 2 12 92
Deepak Hooda Shardul Thakur IPL 8 53 2 26.5 161
Deepak Hooda Shardul Thakur T20s 9 60 3 20 146
Ravindra Jadeja Mitchell Marsh IPL 2 14 2 7 140
Ravindra Jadeja Ravi Bishnoi IPL 4 27 0   150
MS Dhoni Avesh Khan IPL 6 34 2 17 155
 
First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

