IPL 2025: LSG vs CSK playing 11, LSG batters vs CSK bowlers matchups

Match 30 of IPL 2025 is set to take place on April 14, with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) hosting the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. LSG come into this clash riding high on confidence after a convincing six-wicket win over Gujarat Titans. With standout performances from Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran once again steering the team home, Lucknow now sit third on the points table, boasting four wins from six matches.

In contrast, the Chennai Super Kings are having a tough season. With just one victory in five outings, they continue to struggle in finding the right balance within their squad. The absence of Ruturaj Gaikwad due to injury has further compounded their problems. Even the return of MS Dhoni to the leadership role hasn't sparked a turnaround, as CSK recently slumped to a disappointing loss against KKR.

With LSG in top form and enjoying home advantage, the upcoming fixture may heavily tilt in their favor. Unless CSK discover a spark soon, this contest could prove to be another tough outing for the Men in Yellow.

LSG playing 11 (probable): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Player: Ayush Badoni

LSG squad for IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary, RS Hangargekar, Aryan Juyal

CSK playing 11 vs LSG (probable)

Chennai will be without their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad again and would be looking to get their 2nd win this season after suffering a humiliating defeat at home again. MS Dhoni will be leading the side and will hope that he can turn the fortunes around for the team as quickly as possible.

CSK playing 11 (probable): Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana

CSK squad for IPL 2025: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Jamie Overton, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi.