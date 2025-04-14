IPL 2025: LSG vs CSK pitch report, highest score, stats at Lucknow stadium

Riding high on their three-match win streak, Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants will now welcome MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings to Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium for Match Number 30 of IPL 2025.

So far, both teams have had a polar opposite run this season. LSG, who started with a loss, have since won four of their next five games. CSK, on the other hand, began their season with a win but have since lost five games in a row and are currently placed last on the points table. But in IPL, scenarios can change in an instant. So before the two wicketkeeper-batters lead their teams onto the field today, let us take a look at the major stadium stats and pitch report of Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow: Pitch report for LSG vs CSK IPL 2025

The pitch at Ekana Cricket Stadium has shown varied behaviour over recent IPL seasons. In 2023, it was generally slow, while in the following season it favoured batters. So far in IPL 2025, the surface has behaved differently in each of the three matches—it started as a fast-paced wicket but has slowed down in the last two matches. Even in the last game here, we saw teams being able to score freely in the first 10 overs but ending up losing momentum in the latter half of the innings.

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow: IPL T20 stats

LSG at Ekana Cricket Stadium

LSG have played 17 games at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, out of which they have won 9 matches and lost 7. One match ended in no contest.

CSK at Ekana Cricket Stadium

CSK have played two matches at the Ekana Cricket Stadium; while one match ended in no contest, they finished on the losing side in the other.

Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (in IPL since 2023)

Matches – 11 | Bat 1st Won – 5 | Bat 2nd Won – 6

Average 1st innings score – 180/5 (Run rate – 9)

Lowest total defended – 154 | Highest target chased – 215

200+ totals: 3 times in 11 matches | Sixes per match – 14

Winning score at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (in IPL since 2023)

1st innings score 180 or above: Matches – 7 | Bat 1st Won – 3 | Bat 2nd Won – 4

1st innings score less than 180: Matches – 4 | Bat 1st Won – 2 | Bat 2nd Won – 2

Recent match at Ekana Cricket Stadium

The last IPL game at Ekana Cricket Stadium was Match Number 26 of IPL 2025 between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. In that game, LSG won the toss and invited GT to bat first. Despite a 120-run opening stand between Shubman Gill (60) and Sai Sudharsan (56), GT were only able to post 180 runs on the board. In reply, LSG—helped by Aiden Markram (58) and Nicholas Pooran (61)—chased down the total with three balls and six wickets to spare.

Other key stats for Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

The Ekana Cricket Stadium has hosted 58 IPL matches, and the numbers clearly highlight a significant advantage for teams batting second. Out of these matches, 38 have been won by the chasing side, accounting for 64.91 per cent of the games, while only 20 wins (35.09 per cent) have gone to teams batting first. This consistent trend points to the ground being more favourable for run chases. The toss has had a minor impact, with teams winning the toss securing 31 victories (52.63 per cent), just slightly ahead of the 27 wins (47.37 per cent) by teams that lost the toss.

Among individual performances, Virat Kohli holds the record for the highest score at the venue with an unbeaten 113 for RCB against LSG in IPL 2024. The best bowling figures belong to Sohail Tanvir, who took a stunning 6 for 14 for Rajasthan Royals against Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural IPL season of 2008. The highest team total recorded at the stadium is 217 for 6 by Sunrisers Hyderabad against LSG in 2023, which also doubles as the highest successful run chase at the venue. On the flip side, the lowest team score is 108, posted by LSG against RCB in the same season.

In terms of scoring patterns, the average runs per wicket at Ekana stand at 28.39, with an overall run rate of 8.14 per over. Teams batting first average 161.51 runs at a strike rate of 135.3, whereas those batting second average slightly fewer runs at 148.8 but at a marginally higher strike rate of 135.8. So far, the stadium has seen three instances of 200-plus team totals, with the highest first-innings score being 214 for 2 by LSG and the highest second-innings total being 217 for 6 by SRH—both occurring during the 2023 IPL season.