IPL 2025: KKR vs RR head-to-head, Kolkata weather forecast, toss stats

KKR, who have already secured a win over RR earlier in the season, will be eager to complete a double against them

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 11:54 AM IST
The 53rd fixture of the IPL 2025 season will feature a face-off between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday, May 4.
 
KKR, who have already secured a win over RR earlier in the season, will be eager to complete a double against them. With only four victories in ten games so far, the reigning champions find themselves in a tough spot, sitting at seventh in the standings and needing every win to stay in the playoff race. 
 
Rajasthan Royals, much like their opponents, have endured an inconsistent campaign. However, they showed signs of resurgence earlier this week by defeating the high-flying Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets, snapping a five-game losing streak. RR will be keen to build on that momentum and seek revenge for their previous loss to KKR.
 
As the two sides prepare for this crucial encounter, all eyes will be on the weather and pitch conditions that could influence the outcome of the game.
 
KKR vs RR Head-to-Head

Overall
Total Matches Played: 31
KKR Won: 15
RR Won: 14
No Result: 2 
KKR vs RR H2H stats
Venue Matches Won Lost NR
Barsapara Cricket Stadium 1 - - -
Brabourne Stadium 2 - 2 -
Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 2 - -
Eden Gardens 11 6 4 1
Kingsmead 1 1 - -
Newlands 1 - 1 -
Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 2 - 2 -
Sawai Mansingh Stadium 6 3 3 -
Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 1 - -
Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 - 1 -
Wankhede Stadium 2 1 1 -
 
  Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata: Toss Stats 
KKR vs RR key toss stats
Statistic Value Percentage
Matches Played 98 -
Matches Won Batting First 41 41.84%
Matches Won Batting Second 56 57.14%
Matches Won Winning Toss 50 51.02%
Matches Won Losing Toss 47 47.96%
Matches with No Result 1 1.02%
 
Kolkata Weather Forecast – KKR vs RR IPL 2025
 
There’s a 10-15% possibility of rain in Kolkata around match time, and both teams will be eagerly hoping for clear skies to ensure a full game and a shot at securing maximum points. The temperature is expected to remain close to 30°C throughout the match.
 
What happened when these two teams last met in IPL 2025?
 
The last encounter between KKR and RR came in Match 6 of IPL 2025, where KKR won the tie by 6 wickets at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
First Published: May 04 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

