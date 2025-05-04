IPL 2025: KKR vs RR head-to-head, Kolkata weather forecast, toss stats

The 53rd fixture of the IPL 2025 season will feature a face-off between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday, May 4.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: KKR vs RR Playing 11, KKR batters vs RR bowlers matchups KKR, who have already secured a win over RR earlier in the season, will be eager to complete a double against them. With only four victories in ten games so far, the reigning champions find themselves in a tough spot, sitting at seventh in the standings and needing every win to stay in the playoff race.

Rajasthan Royals, much like their opponents, have endured an inconsistent campaign. However, they showed signs of resurgence earlier this week by defeating the high-flying Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets, snapping a five-game losing streak. RR will be keen to build on that momentum and seek revenge for their previous loss to KKR.

As the two sides prepare for this crucial encounter, all eyes will be on the weather and pitch conditions that could influence the outcome of the game.

KKR vs RR Head-to-Head

Also Read

Overall

Total Matches Played: 31

KKR Won: 15

RR Won: 14

KKR vs RR H2H stats Venue Matches Won Lost NR Barsapara Cricket Stadium 1 - - - Brabourne Stadium 2 - 2 - Dubai International Cricket Stadium 2 2 - - Eden Gardens 11 6 4 1 Kingsmead 1 1 - - Newlands 1 - 1 - Sardar Patel (Gujarat) Stadium 2 - 2 - Sawai Mansingh Stadium 6 3 3 - Sharjah Cricket Stadium 1 1 - - Sheikh Zayed Stadium 1 - 1 - Wankhede Stadium 2 1 1 - No Result: 2

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: KKR vs RR pitch report, highest score, key stats of Eden Gardens Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata: Toss Stats KKR vs RR key toss stats Statistic Value Percentage Matches Played 98 - Matches Won Batting First 41 41.84% Matches Won Batting Second 56 57.14% Matches Won Winning Toss 50 51.02% Matches Won Losing Toss 47 47.96% Matches with No Result 1 1.02%

Kolkata Weather Forecast – KKR vs RR IPL 2025

There’s a 10-15% possibility of rain in Kolkata around match time, and both teams will be eagerly hoping for clear skies to ensure a full game and a shot at securing maximum points. The temperature is expected to remain close to 30°C throughout the match.

What happened when these two teams last met in IPL 2025?

The last encounter between KKR and RR came in Match 6 of IPL 2025, where KKR won the tie by 6 wickets at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.