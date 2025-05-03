Home / Cricket / IPL / News / RCB vs CSK: Why Brewis not allowed to take DRS? Here's what the rules say

RCB vs CSK: Why Brewis not allowed to take DRS? Here's what the rules say

The incident took place on the third ball of the 17th over, where RCB pacer Lungi Ngidi trapped Brevis in front of the wicket and the umpire raised his finger

Dewald Brevis
Dewald Brevis
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 11:19 PM IST
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 added another controversy to its long list this season during Saturday’s match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. CSK batter Dewald Brevis was given out in a controversial manner. The incident occurred on the third ball of the 17th over, when RCB pacer Lungi Ngidi trapped Brevis in front of the wicket and the umpire raised his finger. 
 
However, the big screen in the ground did not show the clock running, and Brevis attempted to steal a double. The umpire then informed him that he had been given out LBW. Brevis tried to review the decision, but by the time he realised, the 15-second timer for the DRS call had expired. As a result, Brevis had to walk back to the pavilion with a golden duck to his name.
 
What Does the DRS Rule Say? 
According to the DRS rule system, any side that wants to challenge the umpire’s decision must take the review within 15 seconds of the umpire’s official signal. If they fail to do so, they are not eligible for a review, even if they have one remaining. While Brevis’ dismissal may have resulted from technical confusion, it was valid under the rulebook of cricket.
First Published: May 03 2025 | 11:19 PM IST

