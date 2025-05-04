IPL 2025: PBKS vs LSG playing 11, PBKS batters vs LSG bowlers matchups

Lucknow Super Giants are set to host Punjab Kings at the Ekana Stadium on Sunday, May 4, in a crucial IPL 2025 mid-table clash. With LSG placed sixth (10 points) and PBKS fourth (13 points), both teams are eyeing a playoff spot as the league enters its business end.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: PBKS vs LSG pitch report, highest score, stats of Dharamsala LSG, returning from a week-long break, will look to correct their course after a 54-run loss to Mumbai Indians. Punjab, meanwhile, come in high on confidence after defeating Chennai Super Kings. Rishabh Pant's poor form remains a concern for Lucknow, while Shreyas Iyer’s sublime touch has anchored PBKS’s strong campaign. With both teams having a lot on the line, Sunday’s match could prove decisive in shaping their postseason fate.

Shreyas Iyer’s Captaincy Record in IPL 2025

Matches: 10

Wins: 6

Losses: 3

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 60%

Rishabh Pant’s Captaincy Record in IPL 2025

Matches: 10

Wins: 5

Losses: 5

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 50%

PBKS Playing 11 vs LSG (Probable)

Also Read

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: KKR vs RR pitch report, highest score, key stats of Eden Gardens Punjab Kings have been riding high on captain Shreyas Iyer’s composed leadership and strong batting form. Iyer’s four fifties this season have anchored their campaign, while opener Prabhsimran Singh continues to impress with the bat. The absence of Glenn Maxwell due to injury is a blow, but options like Azmatullah Omarzai or Aaron Hardie offer flexibility. On the bowling front, Yuzvendra Chahal’s hat-trick against CSK signals a timely return to form, giving PBKS a potent edge as they eye a top-two finish.

PBKS Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (w), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact players: Harpreet Brar, Musheer Khan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey

PBKS Squad for IPL 2025:

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Josh Inglis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Harpreet Brar, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

LSG Playing 11 vs PBKS (Probable)

Lucknow Super Giants are in desperate need of a turnaround, with skipper Rishabh Pant struggling for runs. Pant’s solitary fifty this season highlights their top-order concerns. Despite power-packed names like Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, and Aiden Markram, consistency has eluded LSG’s batting. However, Mayank Yadav’s return adds much-needed pace to the bowling attack, supplementing the efforts of Avesh Khan. LSG must bring their A-game in all departments to keep their playoff hopes alive.

LSG Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

Impact players: Mayank Yadav

LSG Squad for IPL 2025:

Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph, Mitchell Marsh, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, R.S. Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Arshin Kulkarni

PBKS vs LSG Key Player Battles