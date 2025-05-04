IPL 2025: KKR vs RR pitch report, highest score, key stats of Eden Gardens

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 points table: RCB, PBKS, KKR, LSG rankings; top batters, bowlers The 53rd match of the 2025 Indian Premier League will witness the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) locking horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata this Sunday. The KKR vs RR match will begin at 3:30 PM IST today.

Currently sitting seventh on the points table, defending champions KKR have managed only four wins from their ten outings. With the playoff race tightening, every game is a must-win for the Knights to keep their hopes alive. In their previous fixture, KKR secured a hard-fought 14-run victory over the Delhi Capitals. They set a competitive target of 205, ending their innings at 204/9. In response, Delhi Capitals could only reach 190/4 despite a solid effort.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals have officially bowed out of this season’s playoff contention following a disappointing loss to Mumbai Indians. Chasing a steep 218-run target, RR collapsed for just 117 runs, registering their eighth defeat in 11 matches and confirming their early exit from the tournament.

As KKR aim to cling to their slim qualification chances, RR will look to play party spoilers and salvage pride in their remaining fixtures.

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata: Pitch report for KKR vs RR IPL 2025

Eden Gardens is widely regarded as a batting paradise in the IPL, thanks to its short boundaries and flat surface. This season has been no different, with high scores continuing to dominate matches at the venue. In the most recent fixture held there, Punjab Kings posted a total of 201, while KKR were at 7/0 before rain interrupted and ultimately ended the game.

Given the conditions, batsmen are likely to enjoy an advantage once again in the upcoming clash. Both sides are also expected to favor chasing, as history supports that strategy—of the 98 matches played at Eden Gardens, teams batting second have emerged victorious 56 times, compared to 41 wins for those batting first.

Recent match at Eden Gardens Stadium

The most recent match in Kolkata saw KKR take on PBKS at the Eden Gardens Stadium, as rain played spoilsport and ended the match with no result in the end. Both teams shared the spoils on the night.