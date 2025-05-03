IPL 2025 points table: RCB, PBKS, KKR, LSG rankings; top batters, bowlers

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Romario Shepherd scores second-fastest IPL fifty in Bengaluru Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have one foot in the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) playoffs, after Yash Dayal defended 15 in the last over after being hit for a six off a no ball as MS Dhoni's men failed to chase 214 runs on Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. RCB have 16 points in 11 matches after winning eight matches. RCB are followed by Mumbai Indians (14 points) and Gujarat Titans (14 points).

Meanwhile, the IPL 2025 points table are set to witness significant changes after the double header on Sunday (May 4).

Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will be in action tomorrow and the first three teams still have chance to make it to the playoffs.

PBKS are at the 4th spot, while Lucknow and KKR are at the 6th and 7th position respectively.

IPL 2025 - Points Table Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 8 3 0 0 16 0.482 Mumbai Indians 11 7 4 0 0 14 1.274 Gujarat Titans 10 7 3 0 0 14 0.867 Punjab Kings 10 6 3 0 1 13 0.199 Delhi Capitals 10 6 4 0 0 12 0.362 Lucknow Super Giants 10 5 5 0 0 10 -0.325 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 0 1 9 0.271 Rajasthan Royals (E) 11 3 8 0 0 6 -0.78 Sunrisers Hyderabad 10 3 7 0 0 6 -1.192 Chennai Super Kings (E) 11 2 9 0 0 4 -1.117 Rajasthan are the only second team after CSK to be knocked out of IPL 2025.

IPL 2025 key stats

IPL 2025 orange cap holder

Virat Kohli is holding the orange cap with 505 runs in 11 matches. He is closely followed by Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan (504 runs). Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav is at the third spot with 475 runs in 11 matches followed by Jos Buttler (470) and Shubman Gill (465).

Top 10 run-scorers in IPL 2025 Rank Player Matches Inns Runs Avg Sr 4s 6s 1 Virat Kohli 11 11 505 63.12 143.47 39 13 2 Sai Sudharsan 10 10 504 50.4 154.13 55 16 3 Suryakumar Yadav 11 11 475 67.86 172.73 46 26 4 Jos Buttler 10 10 470 78.33 169.06 46 21 5 Shubman Gill 10 10 465 51.67 162.02 48 15 6 Yashasvi Jaiswal 11 11 439 43.9 154.04 41 24 7 Nicholas Pooran 10 10 404 44.89 203.02 33 34 8 Mitchell Marsh 9 9 378 42 158.82 36 20 9 KL Rahul 9 9 371 53 146.06 29 16 10 Shreyas Iyer 10 10 360 51.43 180.9 23 25

IPL 2025 purple cap holder