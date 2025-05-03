RCB vs CSK highlights: Kohli-Romario shine as RCB beat CSK by 2 runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) held their nerves in yet another tense game against Chennai Super Kings at Bengaluru, as they beat the five-time champions by 2 runs in Match 52 of IPL 2025 to reclaim their top spot in the points table. This is also the first time RCB have defeated CSK twice in the same season.

Earlier, CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first. RCB once again got a brilliant start as Jacob Bethell (55) completed his maiden IPL half-century and added 94 runs for the first wicket with Kohli before losing his wicket to Matheesha Pathirana. Virat Kohli (62) also completed his half-century before falling to Sam Curran.

CSK made a strong comeback after Kohli’s wicket, as Pathirana removed Devdutt Padikkal (17) and Rajat Patidar (11), while Noor Ahmed dismissed Jitesh Sharma (7) to push RCB on the back foot.

However, Romario Shepherd (53 not out off 14 balls) unleashed an all-court attack at the end as RCB ended their innings at 213 for 5 after 20 overs.

In reply, CSK also got off to a good start and added 51 runs for the first wicket before Shaik Rasheed (14) lost his wicket to Krunal Pandya. Lungi Ngidi then got Sam Curran (5) caught behind, as RCB halted CSK's early onslaught.

Ayush Mhatre (94) then got CSK back in the match with a blistering innings before falling to Lungi Ngidi, who, on the very next ball, dismissed Dewald Brevis (0) to push CSK on the back foot. MS Dhoni (12) failed to take CSK over the line and lost his wicket to Yash Dayal.

Ravindra Jadeja (77 not out) and Shivam Dube (8 not out) tried their best at the end, but CSK eventually fell two runs short of the target and suffered their ninth loss of the season.

Scorecard:

RCB:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Inning 213-5 (20 ov) CRR:10.65 Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR Jacob Bethell c D Brevis b M Pathirana 55 33 8 2 166.67 Virat Kohli c KK Ahmed b S Curran 62 33 5 5 187.88 Devdutt Padikkal c R Jadeja b M Pathirana 17 15 1 1 113.33 Rajat Patidar (C) c S Curran b M Pathirana 11 15 1 0 73.33 Jitesh Sharma (WK) c D Brevis b N Ahmad 7 8 1 0 87.5 Tim David Not out 2 3 0 0 66.67 Romario Shepherd Not out 53 14 4 6 378.57 Extras 6 (b 0, Ib 1, w 4, nb 1, p 0) Total 213 (5 wkts, 20 Ov) Bowler O M R W NB ECO Syed Khaleel Ahmed 3 0 65 0 1 21.67 Anshul Kamboj 3 0 25 0 0 8.33 Noor Ahmad 4 0 26 1 0 6.5 Ravindra Jadeja 3 0 26 0 0 8.67 Sam Curran 3 0 34 1 0 11.33 Matheesha Pathirana 4 0 36 3 0 9

CSK: