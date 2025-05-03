IPL 2025: CSK's Ayush Mhatre becomes 3rd youngest player to score IPL fifty

ALSO READ: RCB vs CSK: Romario Shepherd slams fastest half century in IPL 2025 Chennai Super Kings’ Ayush Mhatre created history on Saturday against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, as the 17-year-old scored his maiden IPL half-century in just 25 balls to become the third-youngest player to score a fifty in the IPL. Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Suryavanshi tops the list, having scored his maiden IPL half-century earlier this season against Gujarat Titans at just 14 years and 23 days of age. Mhatre missed his much deserved century by 6 runs after being dismissed on 94.

Notably, Mhatre had gone unsold during the IPL 2025 mega auction and was later roped in by CSK as a replacement for Ruturaj Gaikwad, who was ruled out of the season due to an elbow injury.

Youngest players to score century in IPL:

Rank Player Team Age Opposition Ground Start Date 1 Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rajasthan Royals 14y 23d v GT Jaipur 28-Apr-25 2 R Parag Rajasthan Royals 17y 175d v DC Delhi 04-May-19 3 Ayush Mhatre Chennai Super Kings 17y 291d v RCB Bengaluru 03-May-25 4 SV Samson Rajasthan Royals 18y 169d v RCB Jaipur 29-Apr-13 5 PP Shaw Delhi Daredevils 18y 169d v KKR Delhi 27-Apr-18 6 PP Shaw Delhi Daredevils 18y 177d v SRH Hyderabad 05-May-18 7 RR Pant Delhi Daredevils 18y 212d v Guj Lions Rajkot 03-May-16 8 Shubman Gill Kolkata Knight Riders 18y 237d v CSK Eden Gardens 03-May-18 9 Ishan Kishan Gujarat Lions 18y 299d v SRH Kanpur 13-May-17 10 SP Goswami Royal Challengers Bangalore 19y 1d v Daredevils Bengaluru 19-May-08

Who is Ayush Mhatre – CSK's 17-year-old prodigy?

Ayush Mhatre, born on 16 July 2007 in Virar, Maharashtra, is emerging as one of the brightest young talents in Indian cricket. Hailing from the Nallasopara area within Virar, Mhatre’s journey began at the age of six, but it wasn’t until his mid-teens that he seriously pursued the game as a profession. To fuel his passion, he would make the long 80-kilometre commute by train from Virar to Churchgate, near the iconic Wankhede Stadium—a daily grind that highlighted his dedication and hunger for success.

An aggressive opening batter, Mhatre burst onto the domestic scene with Mumbai during the 2024-25 season. He made his first-class debut in the Irani Cup at just 17 and quickly made headlines by smashing a remarkable 176 against Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy. That innings not only showcased his talent but also cemented his place in the record books as the youngest cricketer to score over 150 runs in a men’s List A game—surpassing the previous benchmark set by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

On April 20, 2025, Mhatre took another significant leap in his career by making his IPL debut for Chennai Super Kings.