IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check all the details related to streaming and broadcast of the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings here

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 7:24 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are taking each other on in Match 52 of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, today. In the match CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first.  Check RCB vs CSK full scorecard here 

RCB vs CSK playing 11 today:  RCB playing 11 today: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal  Impact players: Suyash Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh  CSK playing 11 today: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana  Impact players: Shivam Dube, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton  Here's what both captains said after toss:  Rajat Patidar (RCB): We would have fielded as well. But the wicket will not change that much. We will try to put a good total on the board and keep them under pressure. Everyone is in a good frame of mind and doing their roles, as a captain I am very confident in my boys. Till now many players have performed for the team and that is a good sign. We have 4 games and we will try our best in all the games. Very game is important from now, we are not looking at qualification and we will try our best in all four games. One change - Ngidi comes in for Josh.  MS Dhoni (CSK): We are looking to bowl first. We want to make the most of the last few games we have got. Try to look into next year and which indivdual will fit into what role. Yes we want to win games but getting the most of the four games is important. It seems tacky, must have been under covers for quite some time and other than that it is a venue where scoring runs is easy. It is a high-scoring venue and after the initial start it will be quite good to bat on. It is important to express but the batters need to play to their strengths, if you are bowler don't think what if the execution is not right, make a plan and bowl with full confidence.

 
IPL 2025 RCB vs CSK Broadcast Details 
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to watch RCB vs CSK in IPL 2025 online: Live streaming and telecast information

When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings take place in IPL 2025? 

The RCB vs CSK match is scheduled for Saturday, 3 May 2025.
 
What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2025? 
The match will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
 
What time will the toss take place for the RCB vs CSK match in IPL 2025? 
The toss for the RCB vs CSK match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 p.m. IST.
 
When will the RCB vs CSK match in IPL 2025 start? 
The RCB vs CSK match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 p.m. IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India? 
The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the RCB vs CSK match live in India? 
You can live stream the match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.
First Published: May 03 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

