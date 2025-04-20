IPL 2025: PBKS vs RCB head-to-head, Punjab weather forecast, toss stats

Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are set to face off once again in Match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The much-anticipated clash will take place on Sunday, April 20, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Interestingly, the two sides recently battled it out just under 48 hours ago in a rain-shortened 14-over contest in Bengaluru, where Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings emerged victorious by five wickets.

Punjab Kings have shown solid form this season and currently sit comfortably at the second spot on the points table. With five wins from seven matches and a healthy Net Run Rate of +0.308, they head into this fixture with momentum and confidence. A win here would further strengthen their playoff chances before they enjoy a five-day break.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: PBKS vs RCB pitch report, highest score, stats at Mullanpur For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the upcoming match offers an ideal opportunity to bounce back and seek redemption. Under Rajat Patidar's leadership, RCB’s performances have shown a stark contrast between home and away games. While they've managed four wins on the road, their struggles at home continue, with three consecutive losses at their own venue.

PBKS vs RCB head-to-head:

PBKS have a slight edge over RCB in their head-to-head record in the IPL.

Overall

Total matches played: 34

RCB won: 16

PBKS won: 18

N/R: 0

Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh: PBKS vs RCB weather forecast

There is a slight possibility of rain, around 10 percent, in Chandigarh at the start time of the PBKS vs RCB match. While a complete washout appears unlikely, a brief delay in the game due to weather interruptions cannot be ruled out. The temperature during the match is expected to remain in the mid-30s, creating warm playing conditions for both teams.

What happened the last time these two sides met in IPL 2024?

The last meeting between RCB and PBKS took place in Dharamshala in match number 58 of IPL 2024. RCB came out as the winners, winning the tie by 60 runs on May 9, 2024.