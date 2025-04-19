IPL 2025: Why did Ishant and Ashutosh get into an ugly verbal spat? Watch

The IPL 2025 encounter between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad sparked yet another controversy. While GT comfortably chased down the target set by DC in the first innings — winning the match by seven wickets and claiming the top spot in the points table — an intense moment in the penultimate over of DC’s innings involving Ishant Sharma, Ashutosh Sharma, and GT head coach Ashish Nehra became a major talking point. The incident occurred in the 19th over of DC’s innings. With Delhi at 188/6 after 18 overs, veteran pacer Ishant Sharma was brought back into the attack. He bowled a tight over, conceding just six runs and taking a wicket. However, it was the final delivery of his spell that sparked the controversy.

Ashutosh Sharma attempted a pull shot but failed to connect cleanly. Jos Buttler caught the ball and immediately appealed for a caught behind. The appeal was turned down by the umpire, and GT could not challenge the decision as they had already exhausted all their DRS reviews.

Heated exchange and accusation

Frustrated with the umpire’s call, Ishant appeared visibly upset and pointed at Ashutosh, seemingly asking him to admit to a nick. Ashutosh, maintaining his composure, calmly gestured to the spot on his body where the ball had struck, indicating there was no contact with the bat. The verbal exchange between the experienced bowler and the young batter quickly gained traction online.

