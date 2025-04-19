IPL 2025: MI unveils life-size statues of their top stars at Mumbai airport

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Noor Ahmad has been fantastic this season - Mitchell Santner In a grand tribute to its cricketing heroes, Mumbai Indians have celebrated the extraordinary contributions of four of their most iconic players: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav. The franchise unveiled life-size statues of these players at the Terminal 2 Arrivals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), symbolising their unmatched impact on the team and the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a whole.

Embodying the spirit of Mumbai

Mumbai Indians, one of the original eight franchises from the inaugural year of the Indian Premier League in 2008, have become synonymous with success and resilience. The franchise has now honoured four of its cricketing legends, who have not just played for the team, but have embodied the spirit of Mumbai — fearless, unstoppable and resilient.

The Mumbai Indians franchise, with its iconic blue and gold colours, has achieved unprecedented success, winning the IPL five times. Through their triumphs, these players have exemplified the values that the city of Mumbai stands for: rising above challenges, staying grounded amidst glory, and pushing the limits with every game.

A tribute to Mumbai’s heroes

Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav are more than just players for Mumbai Indians. They have become symbols of the franchise’s success, and their statues serve as a lasting reminder of their immense contributions.

Rohit Sharma, the captain, stands out not only as the most successful player in IPL history with six titles — including one with Deccan Chargers — but also as one of the most accomplished captains in the league, tying with MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings with five IPL titles. His leadership and cricketing prowess have been central to Mumbai Indians' domination of the IPL, earning him the admiration of fans and teammates alike.

A new chapter in leadership

Hardik Pandya, who has taken up the leadership mantle for Mumbai Indians in recent years, is known for his fearless approach to the game. Leading the team for the second consecutive year, Pandya's on-field strategy, aggression and leadership have played a key role in the team's continued success, earning him recognition not just as a player, but also as a leader who is shaping the future of Mumbai Indians.

Jasprit Bumrah, the pace spearhead of Mumbai Indians, is set to become the most successful bowler for the franchise, solidifying his legacy as one of the finest fast bowlers in the IPL. His ability to bowl in the death overs, his calm demeanour under pressure, and his match-winning performances have made him one of the most lethal bowlers in the tournament’s history.

Suryakumar Yadav’s rise to stardom

Suryakumar Yadav, who rose to prominence as a dynamic and aggressive batsman, has been one of the most important contributors to Mumbai Indians in recent years. His ability to play innovative shots and turn games on their head has earned him accolades, and his presence in the squad continues to be invaluable. Yadav has been a beacon of consistency and flair, drawing praise for his performances both in the IPL and for India.

Connecting with the fans

The installation of these life-size statues at CSMIA is more than just a tribute to these players’ achievements. It is an initiative aimed at bringing Mumbai Indians closer to their fans, inspiring new generations of cricket lovers. As Mumbai Indians continue to soar to new heights, this act of honouring their legends is a testament to their commitment to preserving their legacy and inspiring future champions.