IPL 2025 playoffs race: Here's why SRH and DC need a win in Hyderabad today

As the race for the IPL 2025 playoffs heats up, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to enthral the crowd at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday, with a high-scoring fixture expected.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: SRH vs DC pitch report, highest score, Hyderabad stadium stats Though the Hyderabad stadium lost its reputation for high scores after a series of low-scoring games, one can't rule out the impact of the trio of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Travis Head, who sent bowlers on a leather hunt in the first few matches at the venue.

But as the final phase of the league stage nears, there is only one thing on the teams’ minds: win. For that, Sunrisers must play with mindfulness and may even need to temper their bang-bang brand of cricket.

It is imperative for them to win today’s match against Delhi Capitals to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

Sunrisers Hyderabad playoffs qualification scenario

Hyderabad have only four matches remaining, including the one against DC today, and can reach a maximum of 14 points if they win all four. However, their qualification chances hinge on the outcomes of other matches, as it is rare for a team to reach the playoffs with just 14 points after the league phase.

Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025

Matches – 10

Won – 3

Lost – 7

Win percentage – 30%

Delhi Capitals playoffs qualification scenario

DC have faltered form-wise after a strong start. They won five of their first six games but have managed just one win in their last four, slipping to fifth place and falling out of the playoff spots. A win today is crucial for them to break back into the top four.

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025