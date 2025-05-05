Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025 playoffs race: Here's why SRH and DC need a win in Hyderabad today

IPL 2025 playoffs race: Here's why SRH and DC need a win in Hyderabad today

It is imperative for Sunrisers Hyderabad to win today's match against Delhi Capitals to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

Pat Cummins and Axar Patel
Pat Cummins and Axar Patel. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 10:45 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the race for the IPL 2025 playoffs heats up, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are set to enthral the crowd at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Monday, with a high-scoring fixture expected.
 
Though the Hyderabad stadium lost its reputation for high scores after a series of low-scoring games, one can't rule out the impact of the trio of Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Travis Head, who sent bowlers on a leather hunt in the first few matches at the venue. 
 
But as the final phase of the league stage nears, there is only one thing on the teams’ minds: win. For that, Sunrisers must play with mindfulness and may even need to temper their bang-bang brand of cricket.
 
It is imperative for them to win today’s match against Delhi Capitals to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

Sunrisers Hyderabad playoffs qualification scenario

Hyderabad have only four matches remaining, including the one against DC today, and can reach a maximum of 14 points if they win all four. However, their qualification chances hinge on the outcomes of other matches, as it is rare for a team to reach the playoffs with just 14 points after the league phase.

Also Read

IPL 2025: SRH vs DC pitch report, highest score, Hyderabad stadium stats

IPL 2025 points table: RCB, PBKS, KKR, LSG rankings; top batters, bowlers

IPL 2025: SRH vs DC playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

IPL 2025: Matches left and wins required for teams to make playoffs

IPL 2025: How SRH can pull off a miracle and book their place in playoffs?

 
Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025
  • Matches – 10
  • Won – 3
  • Lost – 7
  • Win percentage – 30%
 
Delhi Capitals playoffs qualification scenario 
DC have faltered form-wise after a strong start. They won five of their first six games but have managed just one win in their last four, slipping to fifth place and falling out of the playoff spots. A win today is crucial for them to break back into the top four.
 
Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025
  • First 6 matches: Won – 5, Lost – 1, Win percentage – 83.3
  • Next 4 matches: Won – 1, Lost – 3, Win percentage – 25
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PBKS vs LSG highlights: Prabhsimran stars as PBKS beat LSG in Dharamsala

IPL 2025: Punjab Kings record second-highest team total in Dharamsala

IPL 2025: PBKS vs LSG live streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

KKR vs RR Highlights: KKR keep playoff hopes alive, beat RR by 1 run

IPL 2025: RR skipper Riyan Parag smashes 5 sixes in an over vs KKR

Topics :Sunrisers HyderabadIndian Premier LeagueDelhi CapitalsT20 cricket

First Published: May 05 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story