IPL 2025: RR skipper Riyan Parag smashes 5 sixes in an over vs KKR

Riyan couldn't get to his maiden IPL hundred on the night as Harshit Rana took his wicket in the 18th over.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2025 | 7:20 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag turned up for his side during the IPL 2025 match against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, as he played a captain's knock of 95 runs off 45 deliveries in RR's chase. He couldn't get to his maiden IPL hundred on the night as Harshit Rana took his wicket in the 18th over.
 
Despite being out of contention for the playoff this year, Rajasthan turned out with great vigour, wanting a result on the night away from home. Riyan Parag's knock featured some brilliant shots all over the ground and an over that saw the Indian batter smashing 5 sixes off KKR spinner Moeen Ali on the night.   
  Riyan Parag smashes 5 back-to-back sixes in an over
In the 13th over of the chase, Riyan Parag unleashed an onslaught against Moeen Ali, smashing five consecutive sixes off the England spinner. Shimron Hetmyer took a single on the first delivery to hand Parag the strike, after which the batter launched into a brutal attack, sending Moeen, who has previously played for CSK and RCB, around the park.
 
Parag also brought up his half-century of the season with the first six of that over.
First Published: May 04 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

