IPL 2025: Punjab Kings record second-highest team total in Dharamsala

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala is hosting its first game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) today. In the match, PBKS, after being invited to bat first, rode on a half-century from Prabhsimran Singh (91) and handy cameos from Josh Inglis (30), Shreyas Iyer (45), and Shashank Singh (33 not out) to power their team to 236 for 5 at the 20-over mark. This is the second-highest team total at this venue, behind only RCB's 241 for 7 in IPL 2024.

Punjab Kings surpassed their own record of 232 runs against RCB in IPL 2011 to move to second on the list.

Highest team totals at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

Team Score Overs Opposition Date RCB 241/7 20 vs Punjab Kings 09-May-24 Punjab Kings 236/5 20 vs LSG 04-May-25 Kings XI 232/2 20 vs RCB 17-May-11 DC 213/2 20 vs Punjab Kings 17-May-23 Chargers 198/2 20 vs Kings XI 21-May-11 Punjab Kings 198/8 20 vs DC 17-May-23 CSK 195/4 19.4 vs Kings XI 18-Apr-10 Kings XI 192/3 20 vs CSK 18-Apr-10 RR 189/6 19.4 vs Punjab Kings 19-May-23 Punjab Kings 187/5 20 vs RR 19-May-23 Kings XI 183/8 20 vs MI 18-May-13 Punjab Kings 181 17 vs RCB 09-May-24 Chargers 178/5 19.1 vs Kings XI 16-Apr-10 Kings XI 174/3 20 vs Chargers 16-Apr-10 Kings XI 171/4 20 vs Daredevils 16-May-13 Kings XI 170/6 20 vs Daredevils 15-May-11 CSK 167/9 20 vs Punjab Kings 05-May-24

Prabhsimran lights up the skies of Dharamsala

Punjab Kings' innings got off to a shaky start, as in-form opener Priyansh Arya was dismissed for just 1 run by Akash Singh on the fifth ball of the match. However, Josh Inglis, promoted to the No. 3 spot, counter-attacked with a quickfire 30 to stabilise the early wobble before also falling to Akash. Skipper Shreyas Iyer then took charge and stitched a crucial 78-run partnership with Prabhsimran Singh, guiding PBKS back on track. Iyer looked set before a mistimed shot saw him caught at point off Divesh Rathi’s bowling. Nehal Wadhera chipped in with 16 but was bowled by Prince Yadav, keeping Lucknow Super Giants in the contest.

The standout performer of the innings was Prabhsimran Singh, who continued his dream run in IPL 2025 by smashing his third consecutive fifty, scoring a sublime 91 before being dismissed by Rathi. In the death overs, Shashank Singh (33* off 15) and Marcus Stoinis (15* off 5) unleashed some powerful strokes to finish the innings strongly, helping PBKS post a commanding 236/5 in their 20 overs.