IPL 2025 Playoffs teams, schedule, venues, live streaming & telecast

Check RCB vs LSG live score, commentary, and match updates here Innthe final league of IPL 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are up to a big task of chasing down a target of 228 runs against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow today. The match has a great significance in the context of IPL 2025 playoffs, given the if RCB manage to win today's match, they will lock horns with Punjab Kings in the Qualifier 1 on May 29. A defeat for Virat Kohli's team means a showdown with five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator on May 30

Check RCB vs LSG live full scorecard here Punjab Kings have surged into the spotlight, booking their berth in Qualifier 1 with power and purpose. Mumbai Indians, seasoned warriors of the league, await their do-or-die showdown in the Eliminator, set to face either Gujarat Titans or Royal Challengers Bengaluru, depending on the outcome of tonight’s high-octane clash between RCB and LSG.

Meanwhile, the reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders have been dethroned early, crashing out of playoff contention and leaving behind a vacuum that only one team can now fill. With no defending champion in sight, a new name is guaranteed to etch itself into IPL history.

All roads now lead to the grand finale on June 3 at the colossal Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The countdown has begun. The drama is real. And only one team will rise.

IPL 2025 playoffs teams

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Gujarat Titans (GT)

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)

IPL 2025 playoffs venues

Mullanpur Stadium in Chandigarh

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

IPL 2025 playoffs full schedule and match timings

Match Teams Date Time (IST) Venue Qualifier 1 PBKS vs RCB/GT 29th May 19:30:00 Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh Eliminator MI vs GT/RCB 30th May 19:30:00 Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh Qualifier 2 Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator 1st June 19:30:00 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Final Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 3rd June 19:30:00 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

IPL 2025 playoffs schedule, venue and live telecast and streaming

When will IPL 2025 playoffs start?

IPL 2025 playoffs will start on May 29 with two teams locking horns in qualifier 1.

What is the venue of IPL 2025 playoffs?

The venue for qualifier 1 and Eliminator is Mullanpur Stadium, Chandigarh

What is the venue of IPL 2025 Qualifier 2?

The Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 will be played on 1st June at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

On what date will IPL 2025 final take place?

IPL 2025 final between winner of Qualifier 1 and Qualifier 2 will be played on June 3 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

Which TV Channels will live telecast IPL 2025 playoffs and final?

Star Sports network will live telecast IPL 2025 playoffs and final on Television.

How to watch the live streaming of IPL 2025 final and playoffs online?

Jio Hotstar will live stream IPL 2025 final and playoffs on website and its application.