IPL 2025: LSG vs RCB playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will go up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 70 of IPL 2025, scheduled for Tuesday, May 27, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG have been eliminated from playoff contention and will aim to close out their campaign with a victory. Led by Rishabh Pant, the team has secured six wins and suffered seven defeats this season. They head into this fixture on a positive note, having defeated Gujarat Titans by 33 runs in their previous match in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, RCB will be eyeing a top-two finish on the points table with a win. They currently sit third, having won eight of their 13 matches, lost four, with one game ending without a result. However, they come into this clash after a 42-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: PBKS vs MI pitch report, highest score, Jaipur stadium stats This encounter marks the first meeting between LSG and RCB in this year’s 10-team tournament. If RCB secure a win, they will strengthen their playoff position, while a victory for LSG would see them finish sixth in the standings.

IPL 2025: LSG vs RCB Playing 11 (Probables)

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 (Probables): Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, William O'Rourke.

Impact Player: Mitchell Marsh

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11 (Probables): Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma (C & WK), Romario Shepherd, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi, Suyash Sharma.

Impact Player: Rajat Patidar

LSG vs RCB Head-to-Head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 5

LSG won:2

RCB won: 3

No result: 0

Squads of Both Teams

LSG Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, William ORourke, David Miller, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Arshin Kulkarni

RCB Squad: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarawal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Blessing Muzarabani, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Liam Livingstone, Swapnil Singh, Philip Salt, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara

IPL 2025 Match on May 27: LSG vs RCB Live Toss, Telecast, and Streaming Details

Which teams will clash on May 27 (Tuesday) in IPL 2025?

Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face off in the IPL 2025 match on May 27 (Tuesday).

What is the venue of the LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

Lucknow's Ekana Stadium will host the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

When will the live toss for the LSG vs RCB match take place?

The live toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST on May 27.

When will the LSG vs RCB match on May 27 begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST on May 27.

Which TV channels will live telecast the LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 match in India?

Live streaming will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.