IPL 2025 Today's Match: PBKS vs MI playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: PBKS vs MI pitch report, highest score, Jaipur stadium stats With a top-two finish on the line, Punjab Kings take on Mumbai Indians in their final league clash of IPL 2025 on Monday, May 26, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. Both sides have already qualified for the playoffs, but the result will determine their route—either a straight shot at the final or a must-win eliminator. While PBKS are second with 17 points, MI are just behind with 16. A win for either side, coupled with favourable results in the other matches, could seal a Qualifier 1 berth. Expect a high-scoring contest on a flat pitch with short boundaries.

Shreyas Iyer Captaincy Record in IPL 2025 (PBKS)

Matches: 13

Wins: 8

Losses: 4

N/R: 1

Win percentage: 61.53%

Hardik Pandya Captaincy Record in IPL 2025 (MI)

Matches: 13

Wins: 8

Losses: 5

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 61.53%

PBKS Playing 11 vs MI (Probable)

ALSO READ: Race for Top 2: How RCB, MI, PBKS playoff fixtures depend on GT-CSK match Punjab Kings are under pressure after a defeat to Delhi Capitals exposed flaws in their bowling attack. Despite scoring over 200, they failed to defend the total—raising concerns before a critical clash. With top-two hopes alive, PBKS need both a win and favourable results from GT and RCB’s games. Shreyas Iyer and the in-form opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya remain key to setting a strong platform. Bowling options like Arshdeep Singh and possibly Yuzvendra Chahal (if fit) must deliver against MI’s power-packed batting. Punjab’s focus will be on tightening their death bowling and maintaining batting momentum.

Also Read

PBKS Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable): Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Josh Inglis (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh

Impact players: Pravin Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Kyle Jamieson

PBKS Squad for IPL 2025

Shreyas Iyer (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Marco Jansen, Josh Inglis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Pannu, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Aaron Hardie, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Xavier Bartlett, Pyla Avinash, Pravin Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Kyle Jamieson, Vishnu Vinod

MI Playing 11 vs PBKS (Probable)

Mumbai Indians enter the contest with confidence and a superior net run rate. Jasprit Bumrah’s resurgence, coupled with Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar’s consistency, gives them a distinct edge in bowling. MI’s spinners—Will Jacks and Mitchell Santner—add control in the middle overs. The batting will again rely on the dependable Suryakumar Yadav and captain Hardik Pandya, while Tilak Varma’s poor run remains a concern. Rohit Sharma’s form is crucial, especially with several overseas stars like Rickelton, Bosch and Jacks set to leave after this match. MI will aim for a clinical finish to grab a Qualifier 1 spot.

MI Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable): Ryan Rickelton (w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact player: Karn Sharma ALSO READ: SRH best their record for 3rd highest team total in IPL; check full list Karn Sharma

MI Squad for IPL 2025

Ryan Rickelton (w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs

PBKS vs MI Key Player Battles