IPL 2025, RCB vs LSG preview: RCB's final bid for a top-two finish

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will approach their final league match against the unpredictable Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) with caution on Tuesday. Eager to end their disappointing season on a high note, the hosts will be equally determined to deliver a strong performance at home.

Golden opportunity amid GT’s slide

Check IPL 2025 playoffs full schedule, date, time, venue here Back-to-back losses for Gujarat Titans have opened the door for third-placed RCB to potentially finish in the top two for the first time since 2016. Securing that spot would be a significant advantage, as the top two teams play in Qualifier 1—where the winner advances directly to the final and the loser gets another chance in Qualifier 2.

Slim margin for error

With 17 points, RCB must win to stay in contention, as either Mumbai Indians (16 points) or Punjab Kings (17 points) will surpass GT (18 points) following their head-to-head match this evening. A loss could effectively end RCB’s chances of clinching a top-two finish.

Momentum disrupted by break

Also Read

Before the league paused due to the India-Pakistan military conflict, RCB were in top form, having won four matches in a row. However, the 10-day break appeared to have halted their momentum. Since the resumption, RCB saw one match washed out by rain and then suffered a 42-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Their last win came on May 3, and signs of rust were visible in their recent outings.

“We were rusty. The intensity wasn’t there initially… In the death [overs], we were bowling more accurately,” said stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma after the defeat to SRH.

Hazlewood's return boosts RCB

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood’s return has been a morale booster for RCB. With 18 wickets in 10 matches, Hazlewood is the team’s leading wicket-taker and ranks fourth overall in the tournament. His consistency has been a key asset for Bengaluru, who are also familiar with the conditions at the Ekana Stadium, having played their last fixture there.

LSG seek a strong finish at home

Check IPL 2025 points table, leaderboard and team rankings here Lucknow Super Giants will enter the clash with confidence after thrashing Gujarat Titans in their previous match. The overseas trio of Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, and Nicholas Pooran—LSG’s standout performer this season—combined to post a formidable 235/2.

Their bowlers backed up the batting performance with a solid display, offering a glimpse of what their campaign could have been without injuries derailing their plans. The inclusion of Will O’Rourke, who replaced the injured Mayank Yadav, has strengthened the attack, while promising spinner Digvesh Rathi returns after a one-match suspension.

Inconsistency a recurring theme

Despite flashes of brilliance, inconsistency has haunted LSG’s season—something skipper Rishabh Pant admitted last week.

“We talk about playing good cricket, and we've shown on occasion that we can do that. There were times in the tournament where we had our chances but didn't take them—it's part and parcel of the game,” Pant said.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell.

Lucknow Super Giants:

Rishabh Pant (captain/wk), Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, David Miller, Himmat Singh, Shamar Joseph, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke.

Match begins at 7:30 pm IST on May 27 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.