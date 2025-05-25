KKR vs SRH HIGHLIGHTS: SRH end IPL 2025 campaign with 110-run win over KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad end their IPL 2025 season with a 110-run win against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. SRH's big hitters taking the team to a mammoth 278/3 was a lot for the Kolkata side who were restricted at 168 on the night as Ajinkya Rahane and co. failed to defend their title this season, finishing with 12 points on the table. Earlier, Heinrich Klaasen tore apart the Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling unit with a blistering 37-ball century, while Travis Head delivered a powerful performance as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a massive 278/3 in their final league match of IPL 2025 on Sunday.

SRH, who had set the tone for the season with a record 286-run total against Rajasthan Royals, displayed a similar dominant batting display to wrap up the league stage. Head, who had an inconsistent run earlier in the tournament, found form at the right time with a 76-run knock off 40 balls, smashing six fours and six maximums.

ALSO READ: SRH best their record for 3rd highest team total in IPL; check full list However, it was Klaasen who stole the show. Promoted in the batting order after the dismissal of Abhishek Sharma (32 off 16), the South African reached his fifty in just 18 balls before finishing unbeaten on 105 off 39 deliveries. His onslaught included seven boundaries and nine towering sixes, most landing deep into the stands.

KKR’s bowling attack had no answers. Nortje (0/60 in 4), Harshit Rana (0/40 in 3), Chakravarthy (0/54 in 3), and Narine (2/42 in 4) all faced the wrath of Klaasen’s aggression. Vaibhav Arora (1/39) was the only bowler to manage some control.

The Delhi pitch offered no assistance, favoring aggressive strokeplay. Head and Abhishek took full advantage in the Powerplay, hammering 79 runs in the first six overs. The SRH batters made room and dispatched pacers effortlessly through extra cover and over mid-wicket.

KKR's bowling woes persisted throughout the season. Their spinners, Narine and Chakravarthy, failed to make an impact on batting-friendly tracks, while the pacers, especially Harshit, struggled with inconsistent lengths and ineffective variations. Nortje, playing just his second match, looked out of rhythm and failed to settle into a reliable length.

Sunrisers once again showcased their batting firepower on a ground where they had earlier set the Powerplay record with 125 runs against Delhi Capitals, and Klaasen’s fireworks ensured that their campaign ended on a high-scoring note.