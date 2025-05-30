RCB in IPL finals causes IPL advertising rates to rise by up to 10%

The advertising (ad) rate for the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has increased by up to 10 per cent compared to last year’s final. This rise is consistent with the trend observed during the previous IPL season.

Advertisers and media buyers say the steady increase in ad rates for the final is driven by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) reaching the finals this year, drawing significant viewer attention owing to Virat Kohli’s presence and massive fan following.

Overall, six IPL matches are considered prime ad slots for advertisers — the first two and the last four. According to a media buying executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the rise in ad rates is in line with last season. Ad rates increased by about 10 per cent for the final four matches in the previous IPL.

Another media buyer noted that while ad rates have risen compared to last season and regular IPL matches, the increase is marginal, without specifying the extent. ALSO READ: Apollo Hospitals Q4 results: Net Profit grows 54% to ₹389.6 crore The current asking rate for linear TV is ₹18 lakh per 10-second spot, and for digital platforms (OTT), it stands at ₹350 CPM (cost per mille), according to Vivek Menon, managing partner at NV Capital, a media and entertainment fund. At the start of the tournament, a 10-second ad spot on standard-definition (SD) TV was priced at ₹15 lakh, while high-definition (HD) spots were priced at ₹6 lakh.

“For the qualifiers and the final, there could be a minor increase of around 10 to 15 per cent. The rise in ad rates is broadly in line with last year. Although the raids on advertising agencies could pose a minor disruption, ad rates remain largely consistent with last season,” Menon said. The media buying executives added that legacy brands from sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), automobiles, technology, and gaming continue to dominate advertising demand for the final. Menon further noted that direct-to-consumer (D2C), new-age brands, and gaming companies will remain significant contributors. “Many startups have raised substantial capital and, with the IPL being one of the most sought-after platforms for reach, these companies are keen to promote their brands during the tournament,” he said.