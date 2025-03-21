IPL 2025: RCB full schedule, playing 11, SWOT analysis, live match timings,

One of the most followed IPL franchisee - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) - will once again begin their campaign with one thing in mind, IPL title. The title drought of RCB in 17 seasons saw a transition in the 18th as new captain Rajat Patidar is ready to lead a team which is studded with stars and most prominent one is none other than 'King' Virat Kohli.

As team gear up for the IPL 2025 opener, Business Standard presents key facts about RCB here:

Era of Rajat Patidar at RCB

The Bengaluru-based franchisee enter the 2025 Indian Premier League season with a major shift in leadership. Rajat Patidar, elevated to the captaincy, takes over a demanding role vacated by Faf du Plessis. The challenge ahead is considerable—Patidar is an untested leader at this level and inherits one of the most difficult home conditions in the league.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Kolkata Knight Riders full schedule, swot analysis, match timings The M Chinnaswamy Stadium has long been a bowler’s graveyard. Its short boundaries and high-scoring nature make defensive strategies hard to execute. Since 2017, no team has a worse home record than RCB, with a win percentage of just 44.12—underscoring the scale of the task that lies ahead for Patidar.

Will revamped squad do the wonders for RCB?

In response to past shortcomings, RCB’s think tank has placed its faith in experience. The additions of Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Josh Hazlewood reflect a deliberate shift towards seasoned campaigners. On paper, these acquisitions offer balance—but success at Chinnaswamy will depend on how quickly this group adapts to the venue’s unique demands.

Hazlewood’s fitness remains a concern. The Australian pacer is returning after a prolonged layoff, and while RCB have back-up options in Lungi Ngidi and Nuwan Thushara, few can replicate Hazlewood’s control and effectiveness with the new ball.

RCB put onus on hard-hitting English batters

RCB’s batting unit this season carries a distinct English flavour. Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, and Jacob Bethell bolster the line-up with proven Twenty20 experience. Salt is expected to open alongside Virat Kohli, potentially reviving the kind of dynamic powerplay partnership Kohli once shared with Faf du Plessis.

Livingstone adds muscle to the middle order and provides a useful spin option for tactical match-ups. In the lower middle order, Tim David and Romario Shepherd bring explosive hitting ability, while Jitesh Sharma—replacing Dinesh Karthik behind the stumps—has a crucial dual role as finisher and wicketkeeper.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's full squad for IPL 2025:

Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Swastik Chikara, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Philip Salt, Manoj Bhandage, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Mohit Rathee, Abhinandan Singh.

RCB Playing 11 probables and impact sub: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (captain), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wicketkeeper), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma/Rasikh Dar Salam. Key stats to look forward

In the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, eleven batters crossed the 300-run mark—but none scored faster than Rajat Patidar. His strike rate of 186.08 was the highest among all batters in the tournament. Patidar, the second-highest run-scorer, amassed 428 runs in nine innings at an average of 61.14 and struck the most sixes (27) in the competition.

Among bowlers with at least ten wickets, Bhuvneshwar Kumar registered the best economy rate—an impressive 6.03.

RCB’s six-match winning streak that propelled them into the IPL 2024 playoffs was their second-longest in the tournament’s history, behind only their seven consecutive wins in 2011—a season in which they reached the final. However, their solitary win in the first eight matches of IPL 2024 was the fewest by any team that went on to qualify for the playoffs.

Who’s ruled out, who’s uncertain?

Josh Hazlewood missed the final two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the Champions Trophy due to a calf injury. However, he is expected to return for RCB in the IPL, having last played for the franchise in 2023.

Josh Hazlewood missed the final two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the Champions Trophy due to a calf injury. However, he is expected to return for RCB in the IPL, having last played for the franchise in 2023.

Jacob Bethell also faced injury concerns—he missed the Champions Trophy after picking up a hamstring injury during the One-Day International (ODI) series in India. He is recovering well and is likely to be available from the start of the season.

A chance at redemption: Devdutt Padikkal

Once touted as the next big batting talent from Karnataka, Devdutt Padikkal has seen his form taper off in recent seasons—partly due to being shuffled down the order. With a likely return to the top of the batting line-up this season, Padikkal has the opportunity to reclaim lost ground. The powerplay, traditionally his most productive phase, could once again be his ally.

Emerging candidate: Rasikh Dar Salam

Rasikh Dar Salam made a quiet but notable impression during limited appearances with Delhi Capitals last season. At RCB, even modest contributions from the young pacer could prove crucial—especially given the unforgiving nature of their home ground. If given the right opportunities, Rasikh could well emerge as one of the surprise packages of the season.

Fixture quirks and run-in advantage

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's full schedule for IPL 2025 No Date Day Time (IST) Opposition Venue 1 Mar 22 Sat 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 2 Mar 28 Fri 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Chennai 3 Apr 2 Wed 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans Bengaluru 4 Apr 7 Mon 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Mumbai 5 Apr 10 Thu 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Bengaluru 6 Apr 13 Sun 3:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Jaipur 7 Apr 18 Fri 7:30 PM Punjab Kings Bengaluru 8 Apr 20 Sun 3:30 PM Punjab Kings Mullanpur 9 Apr 24 Thu 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Bengaluru 10 Apr 27 Sun 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Delhi 11 May 3 Sat 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru 12 May 9 Fri 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow 13 May 13 Tue 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru 14 May 17 Sat 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Bengaluru RCB will not play at home until their third fixture. However, they finish the league stage with two matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium—a potentially advantageous position if the playoff race comes down to net run rate or critical must-win scenarios, as is often the case in the Indian Premier League.