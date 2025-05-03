IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK Playing 11, RCB batters vs CSK bowlers matchups

For CSK, already out of contention, this match is a shot at redemption — and perhaps a final flourish for MS Dhoni. While Kohli chases the Orange Cap, Dhoni might be gearing up for one last iconic duel. RCB’s batting line-up is finding rhythm at the right time, with Devdutt Padikkal offering timely support. Meanwhile, CSK are searching for batting consistency, having struggled to click as a unit. Still, their mix of experience and youth can surprise on any given day. Fans will relish the nostalgia and the present-day intensity as two legends clash — possibly for the final time in IPL whites. ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats As Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Chennai Super Kings at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the stage is set for a potentially emotional chapter in IPL folklore. With a provisional playoff spot within reach, RCB will be fired up to extend their resurgence, powered by Virat Kohli’s fine form.For CSK, already out of contention, this match is a shot at redemption — and perhaps a final flourish for MS Dhoni. While Kohli chases the Orange Cap, Dhoni might be gearing up for one last iconic duel. RCB’s batting line-up is finding rhythm at the right time, with Devdutt Padikkal offering timely support.Meanwhile, CSK are searching for batting consistency, having struggled to click as a unit. Still, their mix of experience and youth can surprise on any given day. Fans will relish the nostalgia and the present-day intensity as two legends clash — possibly for the final time in IPL whites.

Rajat Patidar's Captaincy Record in IPL 2025

Matches: 10

Wins: 7

Losses: 3

N/R: 0

Win Percentage: 70%

MS Dhoni's Captaincy Record in IPL 2025

Matches: 5

Wins: 1

Losses: 4

Tied: 0

Win Percentage: 20%

RCB Playing 11 vs CSK (Probable)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are riding a late-season surge, keeping their playoff hopes alive. Virat Kohli continues to lead the charge with the bat, amassing runs fluently. Devdutt Padikkal’s return to form has brought welcome solidity at No. 3, though questions remain around Phil Salt’s contributions up top. RCB will also be hoping skipper Rajat Patidar rediscovers his touch with the bat. Their bowling unit — led by Josh Hazlewood and supported by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, and Suyash Sharma — has clicked as a well-drilled outfit. At home, with momentum and crowd support, RCB will back themselves to go one step closer to the playoffs.

RCB Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable): Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact Players: Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh

RCB Squad for IPL 2025:

Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

CSK Playing 11 vs RCB (Probable)

Chennai Super Kings enter the contest with little to lose but much to prove. Their campaign has lacked cohesion, especially with a misfiring top order. The likes of Sam Curran and Shivam Dube need to rediscover their spark to complement Dhoni's late-innings finesse. With the ball, only Khaleel Ahmed and Noor Ahmad have delivered with consistency, leaving the rest of the attack under scrutiny. CSK may also experiment with their line-up, giving youngsters like Ayush Mhatre more responsibility. For Dhoni, possibly nearing the end of his IPL journey, every match now is soaked in sentiment and pride.

CSK Playing 11 and Impact Subs (Probable):

Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Deepak Hooda, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Players: Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton

CSK Squad for IPL 2025:

Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis

Check out the players' match-ups ahead of the RCB vs CSK match here. The players' battle stats will help you create a Bangalore vs Chennai fantasy playing XI based on facts.

RCB vs CSK Key Player Battles