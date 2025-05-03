IPL 2025: Shubman Gill facing a one-game ban? Here's what the rules say

Match 51 of the IPL 2025 between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, saw GT clinch a crucial 38-run victory in their playoff push. However, the spotlight was equally on GT skipper Shubman Gill, who found himself in two heated exchanges with the umpires, putting him at risk of disciplinary action. Gill breaching IPL Code of Conduct

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RCB vs CSK pitch report, highest score, Chinnaswamy Stadium stats Gill's actions appear to fall under Article 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which addresses dissent towards umpiring decisions. The article includes behaviours such as excessive disappointment and prolonged arguments—both of which Gill seemingly displayed.

The first incident occurred on the final ball of the 13th over, when Gill was controversially run out for 76. Displeased with the third umpire’s call, he confronted the fourth umpire before leaving the field.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Shubman Gill clashes with umpires after run-out vs SRH How can Gill be penalised? Later, during SRH’s innings, an LBW appeal against Abhishek Sharma led to another animated exchange between Gill and the on-field officials after a DRS review failed to clarify where the ball had pitched.

Depending on the match referee’s assessment, Gill could face a Level 1 or Level 2 offence. A Level 1 breach may result in a warning, fine of up to 50% of his match fee, and up to two demerit points, while a Level 2 violation could lead to suspension points or a 100% match fee deduction.

With GT set to face Mumbai Indians on May 6, the franchise will be hoping their captain avoids a ban as the playoff race intensifies.