IPL 2025 GT vs RR: Ahmedabad pitch report and Narendra Modi Stadium stats

Gujarat Titans (GT) will face Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Wednesday, April 9, at 7:30 pm IST in match number 23 of Indian Premier League 2025.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: GT vs RR Playing 11, live toss and match time, streaming Both GT and RR are coming fresh off solid wins over SRH and PBKS respectively and will be looking to continue their winning streak today. Both teams started their season on the losing side, but GT picked up the pace from the second game itself and have been on a three-match winning streak. RR, on the other hand, lost both their first games before finding a way to bounce back and are now on a two-match win streak themselves. But before the two teams take the field for their much-anticipated clash at Narendra Modi Stadium, let us take a look at what could be the wicket conditions and other key stats of the venue.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: Pitch report for GT vs RR IPL 2025

The upcoming GT vs RR match at Narendra Modi Stadium is expected to be yet another high-scoring game, with batting-friendly wickets and fast outfields. The wickets do assist pacers a little bit, but given that the last two games at this venue this season have both been high-scoring ones—and the kind of form both teams are in—it is highly unlikely that the first innings score will be anything less than 190.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: IPL T20 stats

GT at Narendra Modi Stadium

GT have played 18 games at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad so far since their debut back in 2022, out of which they have won 10 times.

RR at Narendra Modi Stadium

RR have played twice at Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL, out of which they have won one game and lost one.

Recent match at Narendra Modi Stadium

The last IPL game at Narendra Modi Stadium was match number 9 of IPL 2025 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. In the match, the home side GT, making the best of the batting-heaven wickets, scored 196 for 8 in the first innings, thanks to B Sai Sudharsan’s brilliant 63. In reply, however, MI—despite a strong third-wicket partnership between Tilak Varma (39) and Suryakumar Yadav (48)—could only reach 160 for 6 after 20 overs as GT walked away with a comfortable 36-run victory.

Other key stats for Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been home to some thrilling IPL encounters. In IPL 2025, Punjab Kings set the venue’s highest team total with 243 for 5 against Gujarat Titans in match 5. On the flip side, the lowest score at the ground came in 2024, when GT were dismissed for just 89 by Delhi Capitals.

Shubman Gill leads the run-scoring charts at the stadium with 986 runs and also holds the record for the highest individual score—129 vs Mumbai Indians in 2023. Among bowlers, Mohit Sharma stands out with 29 wickets, including a stunning 5 for 10 against MI in 2023, which remains the best bowling display at the venue.