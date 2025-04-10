Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: RCB vs DC playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler matchups

Check out the players' match-up ahead of the RCB vs DC match here. The players' battle stats will help you to create your Bengaluru vs Delhi fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts

Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 24 of IPL 2025 on April 10 (Thursday) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. 
 
DC has been in impressive form, winning all three of their matches in the tournament so far, making them one of the strongest teams early in the season. Their unbeaten run has been fueled by solid performances from their top players, and they will be looking to continue their momentum as they face RCB.  
Also read: IPL 2025, Match 24: RCB vs DC - Stadium stats | LIVE MATCH TIME | POINTS TABLE  RCB, on the other hand, has had a mixed start to the season, with three wins from four matches. However, they are yet to register a win at home, which will add extra pressure as they look to break that streak in front of their home crowd. The team has shown glimpses of brilliance, and the return of key players is expected to boost their confidence. 
 
 
This clash promises to be an exciting contest, with both teams looking to build on their respective runs in IPL 2025.
 
Rajat Patidar captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 4
Wins: 3
Losses: 1
Tied: 0
Win percentage: 75
 
Axar Patel's captaincy record in IPL 2025
 
Matches: 3
Wins: 3
Losses: 0
N/R: 0
Win percentage: 100
 
RCB playing 11 vs DC (probable)
 
Coming off an emphatic win in the high-scoring thriller against the Mumbai Indians away from home, RCB will be brimming with confidence and would like to carry forward the momentum against high-flying DC at home this time.
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru playing 11: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood.
 
Impact Substitute: Suyash Sharma
 
RCB squad for IPL 2025: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Suyash Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Romario Shepherd, Lungi Ngidi, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara
 
DC playing 11 vs RCB (probable)
 
Delhi Capitals playing 11: Faf Du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.
 
Impact Substitute: Mohit Sharma.
 
DC squad for IPL 2025: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari
 
IPL 2025 Match 24: RCB vs DC players’ match up
Matchup Type Batter Bowler Format Innings Runs Outs Average Strike Rate
RCB BATTERS vs DC BOWLERS Virat Kohli Mohit Sharma IPL 12 90 0   145
Virat Kohli Axar Patel IPL 11 78 1 78 110
Virat Kohli Kuldeep Yadav IPL 6 61 1 61 115
Virat Kohli T Natarajan IPL 6 54 1 54 169
Virat Kohli Mitchell Starc T20s 8 87 0   178
Phil Salt Axar Patel T20s 3 6 2 3 60
Devdutt Padikkal Axar Patel IPL 3 40 0   190
Devdutt Padikkal T Natarajan T20s 4 43 0   159
Rajat Patidar Axar Patel IPL 2 21 1 21 161
Liam Livingstone Mukesh Kumar IPL   31 0   238
Liam Livingstone Kuldeep Yadav IPL 3 18 1 18 106
Liam Livingstone Axar Patel IPL 4 14 1 14 82
Liam Livingstone Axar Patel T20s 8 28 2 14 93
Jitesh Sharma Kuldeep Yadav IPL 3 31 1 31 119
Jitesh Sharma Axar Patel IPL 3 13 2 6.5 87
Tim David T Natarajan IPL 2 47 0   294
Tim David Mukesh Kumar T20s 5 47 1 47 235
Tim David Axar Patel T20s 8 21 2 10.5 81
DC BATTERS vs RCB BOWLERS Faf du Plessis Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 16 105 1 105 150
Faf du Plessis Krunal Pandya IPL 7 69 1 69 123
KL Rahul Bhuvneshwar Kumar IPL 9 102 1 102 112
KL Rahul Krunal Pandya IPL 8 75 0   100
KL Rahul Josh Hazlewood IPL 4 44 1 44 138
KL Rahul Josh Hazlewood T20s 7 72 2 36 147
   
RCB vs DC Player battles
Name Team Opp Bowler Inn. B R SR Dots 4s 6s
Abishek Porel Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1 6 6 100 4 1 0
Axar Patel Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10 34 59 173.53 5 2 4
Axar Patel Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore Josh Hazlewood 3 7 7 100 4 1 0
Jake Fraser-McGurk Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore Josh Hazlewood 1 19 14 73.68 13 2 0
Jake Fraser-McGurk Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore Krunal Pandya 1 7 19 271.43 3 0 3
Lokesh Rahul Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore Bhuvneshwar Kumar 9 92 102 110.87 42 11 1
Lokesh Rahul Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore Krunal Pandya 8 75 75 100 23 6 0
Lokesh Rahul Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore Yash Dayal 4 75 46 61.33 52 5 1
Devdutt Padikkal Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals Axar Patel 4 33 53 160.61 7 2 3
Devdutt Padikkal Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals Mitchell Starc 2 26 11 42.31 22 1 0
Devdutt Padikkal Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals Kuldeep Yadav 2 11 12 109.09 2 1 0
Jitesh Sharma Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals Kuldeep Yadav 3 26 31 119.23 9 4 0
Krunal Pandya Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals Axar Patel 5 23 27 117.39 4 0 1
Krunal Pandya Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals Mohit Sharma 2 9 17 188.89 4 4 0
Liam Livingstone Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals Mitchell Starc 2 15 46 306.67 4 3 5
Philip Salt Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals Mitchell Starc 7 53 63 118.87 29 7 3
Rajat Patidar Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals Kuldeep Yadav 1 7 12 171.43 1 0 1
Tim David Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals Mohit Sharma 2 8 10 125 3 1 0
Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals Mohit Sharma 8 44 70 159.09 9 7 2
    
IPL 2025 coverage | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE 

Topics : Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiTrump Tariff PauseQ4 Results TodayRCB vs DC Playing 11Gold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVECompanies Q4 ResultsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
