The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has earned a reputation for hosting some thrilling high-scoring encounters in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years. With a seating capacity of approximately 1 lakh spectators, it stands as one of the largest cricket stadiums in the world.

Known for its fast-paced matches, the stadium has witnessed several intense chases that have kept fans at the edge of their seats. As Gujarat Titans prepare to take on Mumbai Indians in their second IPL 2025 match at this iconic venue on March 29, let’s look back at some of the most memorable successful run chases in the history of IPL at this ground.

Highest successful run chases in IPL at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

In IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off an incredible chase, successfully reaching Gujarat Titans’ target of 205 runs. This remains the highest successful chase in IPL history, highlighted by a stunning finish from Rinku Singh, who hit five consecutive sixes in the final over.

Royal Challengers Bangalore also made history with an impressive chase in 2024, successfully chasing down 201 runs in just 16 overs against Gujarat Titans. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli were the standout performers in this remarkable victory.