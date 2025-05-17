Sea of white at Chinnaswamy: Virat Kohli fans to honour Test legend

What began as a modest suggestion by a handful of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans swiftly turned into a viral movement. In the wake of Virat Kohli’s recent retirement from Test cricket, fans across the country united to honour the former India captain in a unique and heartfelt way: by wearing white.

A Social Media Ripple Turns Into a Swelling Tide of Emotion

The call to action was simple—don a white Test jersey to RCB’s IPL 2025 match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. A gesture rooted in nostalgia, it soon snowballed across social media platforms and fan forums. The white jersey, symbolic of Kohli’s formidable Test legacy, became a collective expression of admiration from fans who had followed his every innings with awe.

The White-Washed Debate: How sea of white might affect KKR vs RCB match?

As with most viral trends, not everyone was on board. Some fans raised concerns about the practicality of the tribute, questioning whether a sea of white in the stands could interfere with the visibility of the white ball during play. However, on the eve of the match that restarts IPL 2025, those doubts seemed distant—at least outside the stadium gates.

The Chinnaswamy periphery transformed into a vibrant, makeshift marketplace. Hawkers, quick to catch the sentiment, swapped their usual red RCB merchandise for crisp white Test replicas. Even the police stationed nearby appeared unbothered as fans eagerly bought jerseys straight off tarpaulins.

Business Booms: From RCB reds to tribute whites

The tribute movement brought a surprising shift in pre-match business dynamics. Street vendors reported a surge in demand for India Test jerseys, particularly those bearing the iconic Kohli 18. Though knockoff Rohit 45 and Dhoni 7 jerseys were also on offer, it was clear which name ruled the moment.

Stacks of white shirts were piled atop the standard RCB reds, capturing the emotional shift in the fanbase. The spontaneous tribute had moved beyond digital space and into the tangible world, with fans wearing their hearts—and their hero—on their sleeves.

“He Made Us Love Test Cricket”: Fans Speak

RCB fans didn’t just stop at buying jerseys—they penned emotional messages urging others to join in. One widely shared appeal read:

"He made so many of us fall in love with Test cricket… even though I'll never get to see him play in whites live, I just want him to know how deeply loved he was in his favourite format."

Some fans even offered to raise funds to distribute jerseys outside the stadium, ensuring that no one who wanted to participate would be left out. Whether Test whites or simple white T-shirts, the colour had become a powerful symbol of unity and respect.

Inside the RCB Camp: Respect, But Focus Intact

While the gesture has captured hearts outside the stadium, inside the RCB camp, the focus remains firmly on the game. RCB’s director of cricket, Mo Bobat, acknowledged the tribute but said it was unlikely to affect team performance.

"It's not something we've thought about or talked about too much," Bobat said. "I've certainly noticed that the fans have been talking about that a little bit, but I don't think it'll have much of an impact on our play."

Bobat also praised Kohli’s composure amid the emotional farewell. "Virat's just business as usual, as he always is," he remarked. “He should be incredibly proud of what he's done as a Test player for India. RCB as a franchise, we are all incredibly proud.”

Kohli’s Legacy: Beyond Numbers, Into Memories

Drawing from his own time in English cricket, Bobat recalled the indelible impact Kohli made on the game. “Some of my fondest memories watching Test cricket involve him,” he said, citing the intense 2018 Edgbaston duel between Kohli and James Anderson.

“He’s about those special moments, those inspiring moments. He did that as captain, as a player. We’re all really proud of him,” Bobat added.