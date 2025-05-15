IPL 2025 MI playoffs scenarios: How Mumbai can confirm top-four finish?

When the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 kicked off, one team that was given no chance by cricket experts and critics of making it through to the playoffs was the five-time champions Mumbai Indians. After a disastrous season under new skipper Hardik Pandya in IPL 2024, MI started IPL 2025 in almost similar fashion and was able to win just one of their first five matches.

However, their players made a strong comeback after that, and by the time IPL 2025 was suspended on May 9, the five-time champions, with 14 points from 12 matches, were standing at number four spot in the points table and were one of the favourites to book their place in the playoffs.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 DC playoffs scenarios: Can Delhi Capitals still regain their form? But how exactly did MI change their season around and what do they need to do to book their place in the playoffs of IPL 2025? Take a look.

MI journey so far in IPL 2025

The five-time champions MI started their IPL 2025 journey with a four-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings before going down against Gujarat Titans by 36 runs. They made a small comeback and beat defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets but lost the next two games against Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 12 runs on both occasions.

However, they then proved why they have five titles to their name as they went on the longest winning streak of the season post that and won six games in a row against Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, again Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals to announce their contendership for a record-breaking sixth title in IPL 2025.

Also Read

In their last game against Gujarat Titans, they lost by three wickets on the final ball, but despite the loss have found themselves in a strong position on the points table.

MI’s playoff qualification scenario in IPL 2025

MI currently have 14 points and are yet to play two games. They will first play DC on 21 May. If they manage to win, they will go to 16 points and will reduce DC’s maximum points chance to 17, which means if they are able to beat PBKS in their final league game on 26 May, they will end up with 18 points, which will be more than enough for playoff qualification.

MI can still qualify with just one win, but they will need DC or PBKS to lose all their remaining matches. If they fail to win both matches, they will stand eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoff race.