Hollywood meets IPL: Schitt's Eugene Levy joins Rajasthan Royals fan club

In a delightful surprise crossover, Emmy-winning actor Eugene Levy—best known for his role in the hit sitcom Schitt’s Creek—was spotted with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) squad during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The visit was marked by a heartwarming moment as head coach Rahul Dravid presented the Hollywood actor with a personalised pink Royals jersey, emblazoned with his name.

Schitt's creek star visits Royals camp

The Canadian actor, who is currently touring India, may not have been familiar with cricket before this encounter, but his enthusiastic response suggested that the IPL—and particularly the Royals—may have won him over.

"I’m a Royals fan now": Levy’s heartwarming reaction

A video shared by the franchise on Instagram captured the charming exchange between Dravid and Levy. Dravid welcomed the actor, saying, "Now that you are a Royals fan, we have a special gift for you." Upon receiving the jersey, Levy appeared visibly touched. “Oh yeah, look at this! I’m a Royals fan—my first cricket team, and it will always be my first cricket team,” he said, cradling the jersey with a look of genuine surprise and delight.

RR cheekily captioned the video with a pun on Levy’s show: "???????????????????????? just got real! Eugene Levy is a Royal,” referencing his iconic role as Johnny Rose, a fallen magnate trying to rebuild his life in the quirky town of Schitt’s Creek.

Dravid and the Royals flaunt their star power

Even as the Sanju Samson-led Royals have slipped out of the playoff race with two matches remaining in their campaign, the franchise has continued to make waves off the field. Levy's appearance follows another recent high-profile guest: former England football manager Gareth Southgate, who spent time with the team earlier this month.

Southgate, who watched games at the stadium, highlighted the potential for shared learning between different sporting disciplines. He praised the IPL for its competitive intensity and team culture—lessons he believed were transferable to football management.

From Sitcom Sets to Cricket Stadiums

While it’s unclear whether Levy had any prior exposure to cricket, his visit underscores the growing global appeal of the IPL. With international icons from film and football showing up at matches, the tournament is increasingly becoming more than just a cricket league—it’s a celebration of culture, sport, and star power.