IPL 2025 RCB vs SRH Live Streaming: Where to watch cricket match today?

Check all the details related to streaming and broadcast of the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad here

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a crucial IPL 2025 clash on Friday, May 23, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, in match number 65 of the season. RCB, whose return match of IPL 2025 against KKR was abandoned without a ball being bowled, will be playing their last home game of the season away from Bengaluru due to an orange alert in the city. 
 
Rajat Patidar-led RCB have already qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs but will now look to secure the win and push for a top finish on the points table, which will help them play Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025, providing them an extra match to qualify for the finals on June 3. On the other hand, SRH—who are already out of the IPL 2025 playoff race—will be playing for their pride and also to spoil some fun in RCB’s camp before the playoffs.
 
But how can you watch the match on your TV and mobile phone across the globe? Take a look.
 
Country IPL 2025 Broadcasters
India, Bhutan Star Sports Network (10 channels in 6 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada))
Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives Star Sports, Yupp TV
Pakistan Yupp TV
UK & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
USA, Canada Willow TV
Bangladesh Gazi TV
Australia Kayo, Foxtel (via channel 501, Foxtel App)
Afghanistan RTA TV (Radio Television Afghanistan)
Malaysia, Brunei Astro
South Africa & Sub-Saharan territories Supersport
MENA / UAE CricLife1 is available on eLife
Hong Kong PCCW
Singapore StarHub
Caribbean Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ
Papua New Guinea EMTV
Arab World BeIN Sports
Maldives Yupp TV, Medianet

How to Watch RCB vs SRH in IPL 2025 Online: Live Streaming and Telecast Information

When will the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad take place in IPL 2025? 

The RCB vs SRH match is scheduled for Friday, May 23, 2025.
 
What is the venue for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2025? 
The match will take place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
 
What time will the toss take place for the RCB vs SRH match in IPL 2025? 
The toss for the RCB vs SRH match in IPL 2025 will be held at 7:00 pm IST.
 
When will the RCB vs SRH match in IPL 2025 start? 
The RCB vs SRH match in IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the RCB vs SRH match in IPL 2025 in India? 
The RCB vs SRH match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.
 
Where to stream the RCB vs SRH match live in India? 
You can stream the RCB vs SRH match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.
First Published: May 23 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

