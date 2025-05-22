Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: RCB ropes in Tim Seifert as Bethell's replacement for playoffs

IPL 2025: RCB ropes in Tim Seifert as Bethell's replacement for playoffs

RCB's newest signing, Tim Seifert, is currently playing his trade for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League

Bethell and Seifert (L-R)

Aditya Kaushik
May 22 2025
With the playoff stage of IPL 2025 fast approaching, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have turned to New Zealand’s Tim Seifert as a temporary reinforcement, drafting him in as a replacement for England’s Jacob Bethell. The move comes as RCB look to maintain their momentum in what has been a promising campaign so far. 
  Bethell, who impressed during his brief stint with the franchise, is set to return home for national duties following RCB’s upcoming clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. As the league stage tightens, RCB are also grappling with uncertainty surrounding other overseas players, making Seifert’s inclusion a timely one. The franchise, currently among the top contenders, will be hoping that the experienced Kiwi wicketkeeper-batter can slot in smoothly as they aim for a top-two finish. 
 

Bethell departs after bright cameo

Jacob Bethell’s time with RCB may have been short-lived, but it certainly wasn’t forgettable. Filling in for Phil Salt earlier in the season, the young Englishman made an instant impact with a 33-ball 55 against Chennai Super Kings on 3 May. That knock stood out in RCB’s campaign and, as team insiders have noted, his contributions added valuable depth during a key stretch.
 
His exit, however, was always on the cards due to prior commitments with the England set-up. Following Friday’s fixture against SRH — shifted to Lucknow due to persistent rain in Bengaluru — Bethell will head back home.

Seifert’s arrival hinges on PSL fate

RCB’s newest signing, Tim Seifert, is currently plying his trade for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League. As per the IPL’s media advisory, he will be available for selection from 24 May — unless Karachi reach the PSL final on 25 May, in which case he would only land in Lucknow on the 26th, just a day before RCB’s final league match against Lucknow Super Giants.

  Team sources acknowledge that Seifert’s arrival might cut it fine, but they’re confident in his ability to adapt quickly. He has tallied 226 runs in nine innings for Karachi this season at a strike rate of 145.80, consistently providing strong starts at the top of the order.

Past IPL experience a quiet boost

While Seifert hasn’t had an extended run in the IPL previously, he’s no stranger to the tournament. His earlier stints with Kolkata Knight Riders (2021) and Delhi Capitals (2022) saw limited opportunities, but RCB believe his current form in the PSL puts him in a good position to contribute if called upon. Franchise officials have quietly stated that Seifert brings “experience with flexibility” — a trait they value during such a critical phase.

Injury clouds over Hazlewood and Ngidi

RCB’s overseas line-up has taken a few hits in recent weeks. Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood remains in doubt as he continues rehabilitation for a shoulder issue at Cricket Australia’s High-Performance Centre in Brisbane. The franchise is said to be in regular touch with Cricket Australia, but no firm update has been provided yet on his availability.
 
Adding to the setback, South African quick Lungi Ngidi will miss the playoffs due to national duties, with preparations underway for the World Test Championship final. He has already been replaced by Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani, who offers a like-for-like pace option.
