IPL 2025 today's match: GT vs LSG playing 11, batters vs bowlers matchups

The IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is set to take place at the prestigious Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22. This exciting clash is one of the final league fixtures of the season.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: GT vs LSG pitch report, highest score, Ahmedabad Stadium stats Gujarat Titans, captained by Shubman Gill, have already secured their playoff spot and will now aim for a top-two finish to improve their chances of reaching the final. Following a dominant 10-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals, the team is in high spirits and looking to maintain their winning momentum.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants, led by Rishabh Pant, have been eliminated from the playoff race after a recent defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad. With just five wins from 12 matches, LSG currently sits seventh in the points table. However, they will be eager to finish the season on a positive note. In their previous encounter at Ekana Stadium, LSG emerged victorious by six wickets and will hope to replicate that performance in this fixture.

Shubman Gill captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 12

Wins: 9

Losses: 3

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 75%

RIshabh Pant captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 12

Wins: 5

Losses: 7

N/R: 0

Win percentage: 41.67%

GT Playing 11 vs LSG (probables)

Gt would love to play the same eleven agianst LSG at home considering how good they have been n their recent games this season. The top order will definitely remain untouched on the night.

GT Playing 11 and Impact Sub: Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Player: Sai Sudharsan

GT Squad for IPL 2025:

Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Anuj Rawat (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Nishant Sidhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Arshad Khan, R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, B Sai Sudharsan, Dasun Shanaka, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan.

LSG Playing 11 vs GT (probables)

Lucknow could see 1 or 2 chances in their eleven having already been eliminated from the playoff race last time round. Rishabh Pant's side coulde see some players given a chance agianst the table toppers in Ahmedabad.

LSG Playing 11 and Impact Sub: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, William O'Rourke

Impact Player: Shardul Thakur

LSG Squad for IPL 2025:

Rishabh Pant (wk/captain), Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Shamar Joseph, Manimaran Siddharth, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Arshin Kulkarni.

GT vs LSG Key Player Battles