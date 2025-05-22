IPL 2025: GT vs LSG pitch report, highest score, Ahmedabad Stadium stats

The next clash in IPL 2025 will see Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, May 22.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 points table, teams eliminated from playoffs race; MI, DC chances With just two league-stage fixtures remaining, Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans have already punched their ticket to the playoffs. The former champions, currently eyeing a top-two finish for a smoother path to the final, are in high spirits after an emphatic 10-wicket demolition of Delhi Capitals. Maintaining their winning rhythm will be crucial as they gear up for the knockout phase.

In contrast, LSG have bowed out of the playoff contention following their recent defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sitting in seventh place with five wins from 12 games, Rishabh Pant’s team will look to salvage pride and close out their season on a strong note. Interestingly, in their last face-off earlier this season at the Ekana Stadium, LSG emerged victorious by six wickets. They'll be hoping to replicate that success against the playoff-bound Titans.

The match promises to be an exciting encounter — with GT looking to sharpen their form heading into the playoffs and LSG aiming for a morale-boosting finish.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad: Pitch report for GT vs LSG, IPL 2025

The pitch conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium often hinge on the type of soil used to prepare the surface, making it a key factor in how the game unfolds.

As Gujarat Titans (GT) gear up to face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) this Thursday, all eyes will be on how the surface plays out. GT, however, will likely be unfazed by pitch conditions, given their dominant form throughout IPL 2025.

With dew expected to play a role during the latter stages of the match — especially in the final overs of the second innings — the team winning the toss is likely to opt for bowling first to capitalize on more favorable conditions under lights.

ALSO READ: MI vs DC HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025: Mumbai qualify for IPL playoffs; Beat Delhi by 59 runs at home It remains to be seen what kind of track is rolled out for this fixture, but given GT’s all-round strength this season, they’ll be confident of delivering regardless of whether the pitch favors batters or bowlers.

Recent match at Narendra Modi Stadium

The last match played here was GT vs SRH where hosts Gujarat Titans registered a 38-run win against the Sunrisers in match number 51 of IPL 2025.

Other key stats at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad