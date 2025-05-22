IPL 2025: Why Gujarat Titans are wearing lavender jersey vs LSG today?

ALSO READ: 4 Playoff spots sealed: What's next for RCB, MI, GT & PBKS in IPL 2025? In a thoughtful gesture, the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Gujarat Titans (GT), will be seen wearing the lavender jersey in their second-to-last league match of IPL 2025 against Lucknow Super Giants at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium today. GT’s special jersey is a show of support for cancer survivors and the struggles they go through. They started this tradition in 2023 and will be continuing it for the third consecutive year in 2025.

GT management on team playing in lavender jersey

Gujarat Titans, reiterated the franchise’s ongoing commitment to cancer awareness, highlighting that this marked the third consecutive year of their active involvement in the cause. He expressed appreciation for the consistent backing received from fans, who have played a key role in spreading the message of early diagnosis and preventive care. Singh noted that on 22 May, the city of Ahmedabad would stand in solidarity with cancer warriors, as thousands of spectators join in echoing the powerful message that cancer, regardless of its form, can be fought and overcome with the right care. Colonel Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer of, reiterated the franchise’s ongoing commitment to cancer awareness, highlighting that this marked the third consecutive year of their active involvement in the cause. He expressed appreciation for the consistent backing received from fans, who have played a key role in spreading the message of early diagnosis and preventive care. Singh noted that on 22 May, the city of Ahmedabad would stand in solidarity with cancer warriors, as thousands of spectators join in echoing the powerful message that cancer, regardless of its form, can be fought and overcome with the right care.

GT’s skipper shares his thoughts on support for cancer survivors

In a statement issued by the franchise, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill reflected on the team’s dedication to the cause, emphasising the importance of early detection and access to quality treatment. He acknowledged the influential platform that athletes possess and explained that donning lavender jerseys served as a symbol of unity with cancer survivors. Gill conveyed that through increased awareness and education, individuals could be encouraged to take responsibility for their health, thereby contributing to a future where cancer is no longer seen as an insurmountable threat.

GT’s steps outside the field

Further underlining their efforts, the Gujarat Titans announced an initiative to actively involve their supporters in spreading awareness. As part of this campaign, the franchise planned to distribute 30,000 lavender flags and 10,000 lavender jerseys to fans attending the match. This gesture aimed to visually transform the stadium into a unified display of support and solidarity for those affected by cancer.

GT’s dream run in IPL 2025

GT are enjoying a dream run in IPL 2025—as after 12 matches, they are currently leading the IPL 2025 points table with 18 points under their belt. They have already booked their place in the playoffs and will now be looking to finish strong in their last two games to secure a top-two finish on the points table, which will allow them two chances to reach the all-important final on 3 June.