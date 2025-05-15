IPL 2025 revised schedule: DC matches timetable, live time, streaming

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 revised schedule: GT matches timetable, live time, streaming When the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 began back in March, Delhi Capitals (DC) had the best possible start a team can ask for, winning four of their first four matches. However, they went on to win just two of their next seven matches and lost four; one match ended in no contest. This has put them in a precarious position in the race for the playoffs in the final stretch of the league-stage matches.

They currently have 13 points from 11 matches and need to win at least two of their remaining three matches to secure their spot in the playoffs. However, their three opponents in the remaining matches are also in the playoff picture and are ranked higher than them on the points table. This means Axar Patel’s side will have to bring on their A+ game if they wish to qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Here is the revised schedule for the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2025:

Match No. Date Opponent Venue Time (Local) 60 May 18 (Sat) Gujarat Titans Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 07:30:00 PM 63 May 21 (Wed) Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 07:30:00 PM 66 May 24 (Sat) Punjab Kings Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur 07:30:00 PM

DC's playoff scenario:

Also Read

With three games left for the Delhi Capitals to play in the league stage and 13 points under their belt, they need to win at least two matches to confirm their spot in the playoffs. A single loss will put them in a do-or-die situation, while more than one loss will end their journey in IPL 2025.

DC squad for IPL 2025:

Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), KL Rahul, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Ashutosh Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay, Karun Nair, Mohit Sharma, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Manvanth Kumar L, Sediqullah Atal

Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 revised schedule and live streaming details

When will Delhi Capitals play their first game post the resumption of IPL 2025?

DC will take on the Gujarat Titans in their first game after the resumption on May 18.

How many matches will DC play in the league stage before the start of the playoffs?

DC have to play three matches in the league stage and aim to secure a spot in the top four.

Who all will DC play in the IPL 2025 league-stage matches?

DC will play GT, PBKS and MI in their remaining three matches in the league stage.

Where will the live telecast of DC IPL 2025 matches be available in India?

The live telecast of DC matches in IPL 2025 will be available on the Star Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of DC IPL 2025 matches be available in India?

The live streaming of DC matches in IPL 2025 will be available on JioHotstar.