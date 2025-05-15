IPL 2025 revised schedule: GT matches timetable, live time, streaming

ALSO READ: IPL 2025 DC playoffs scenarios: Can Delhi Capitals still regain their form? One of the teams that will be at ease the most after the BCCI’s announcement of resuming the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be the 2022 IPL champions, Gujarat Titans (GT). By the time the IPL was put on hold, GT was leading the points table with 16 points from 11 matches and a net run rate of +0.793. The Shubman Gill-led side was just one win away from confirming their playoff spot and will aim to continue their hunt for a second title when they resume their action in IPL 2025 against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, May 18.

GT are one of the favourites to win the tournament this time around as their top three batters are currently three of the five highest run-getters of the season, while their bowling department is also one of the best this season. When they resume their action, they will not only be targeting a spot in the playoffs but will also be looking to secure a top-two finish so that they can have two chances of making it to the grand finale.

Here is the revised schedule for the Gujarat Titans for IPL 2025:

Match No. Date Opponent Venue Time (Local) 60 May 18 (Sat) Delhi Capitals Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 07:30:00 PM 64 May 22 (Thu) Lucknow Super Giants Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 07:30:00 PM 67 May 25 (Sat) Chennai Super Kings Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 03:30:00 PM

GT's playoff scenario:

With three games left for the Gujarat Titans to play in the league stage and 16 points under their belt, it is safe to assume that they are all but in the playoffs. But to finally get the 'Q' in front of their name, they need to win at least one more game. If they manage to win two or all three of their games, they are sure-shot of confirming their place in the playoffs.

GT squad for IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Dasun Shanaka, Ishant Sharma, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya, Karim Janat, Jayant Yadav

Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 revised schedule and live streaming details

When will Gujarat Titans play their first game post the resumption of IPL 2025?

GT will take on Delhi Capitals in their first game after the resumption on May 18.

How many matches will GT play in the league stage before the start of the playoffs?

GT have to play three matches in the league stage and aim to secure a spot in the top four.

Who all will GT play in the IPL 2025 league stage matches?

GT will play DC, LSG and CSK in their remaining three matches in the league stage.

Where will the live telecast of GT IPL 2025 matches be available in India?

The live telecast of GT matches in IPL 2025 will be available on the Star Sports network.

Where will the live streaming of GT IPL 2025 matches be available in India?

The live streaming of GT matches in IPL 2025 will be available on JioHotstar.