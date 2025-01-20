IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant appointed as new captain of Lucknow Super Giants

Rishabh Pant has been appointed as the new captain of the Lucknow Super Giants for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Pant, previously the captain of Delhi Capitals, entered the IPL auction ahead of the 18th season, and his purchase turned out to be a game-changer. He became the most expensive player in IPL history, with the Super Giants securing his services for an eye-watering INR 27 Crore.

Pant entered the auction with a base price of INR 2 Crore, but the bidding quickly escalated. The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad were both in the race, but the Super Giants ultimately secured Pant after raising the bid to INR 20.75 Crore. The Delhi Capitals matched this bid using the Right to Match (RTM) card, but the Super Giants countered with a final bid of INR 27 Crore, adhering to new auction rules that allowed the original bidder to increase their offer after RTM use.

Pant’s appointment marks the beginning of a new era for the Super Giants, especially after parting ways with previous captain KL Rahul. The Super Giants were in the market for a new leader, and Pant’s proven leadership and explosive batting made him the ideal choice. He now joins the Super Giants as their second-ever captain, following his tenure with the Capitals from 2021 until last season. Unfortunately, Pant missed the entire 2023 season due to recovery from a serious road accident.

In addition to Pant’s signing, the Super Giants made strategic moves during the auction. They retained key players such as Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, and Ayush Badoni while adding big names like Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, and David Miller. Strengthening their bowling attack, they secured Avesh Khan and Akash Deep. With Pant at the helm, head coach Justin Langer, and mentor Zaheer Khan, the Super Giants are set to embark on an exciting new chapter in the IPL 2025 season.