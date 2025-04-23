IPL 2025: How does IPL give homage to victims of Pahalgam attack?

Match number 41 of IPL 2025 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium paid tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack on Tuesday, April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people while leaving several others injured. Even during the toss, skippers of both teams condemned the incident in their own words. MI skipper Hardik Pandya said, “I would like to firstly pass my condolences to the victims of the terrorist attack. We as a team and a franchise condemn any such attacks.”

SRH skipper Pat Cummins paid his tribute on behalf of both the SRH team and Australia by saying, “It has been heartbreaking for us as well, our thoughts are with the victims and their families.”

BCCI made several changes for today's match. Check the full list of steps taken by BCCI to pay homage to the Pahalgam victims.

Moment of silence before the start

In a heartfelt tribute, a 60-second moment of silence was observed before the start of play. This moment of reflection was marked by a formal announcement over the stadium’s PA system, giving the in-stadium audience the opportunity to honour the victims. This collective silence is a symbolic gesture of solidarity and remembrance.

Toss tribute

The captains of both teams participated in a special tribute during the toss. They took a moment to pay their respects to those affected by the terror attack, condemning the tragedy and offering their condolences.

Black armbands for players and officials

As a sign of respect, all players, match officials, and commentators are wearing black armbands in the match. This simple yet powerful gesture serves as a symbol of mourning and solidarity with the victims and their families.

Broadcast acknowledgment

During the match, commentators will take the opportunity to inform viewers about the significance of the black armbands and share details about the tragic attack. This broadcast acknowledgment ensures that the broader audience, both in the stadium and at home, is aware of the tribute and the reason behind it. It is a way to keep the memory of the victims alive even through the lens of sport.

No cheerleaders: Respect above entertainment

In keeping with the solemnity of the occasion, there will be no cheerleader performances during the match. This decision is made out of respect for the victims and their families, ensuring that the focus remains on the tribute and the remembrance of those affected by the attack.

No fireworks to mark the end of the match

Lastly, there will be no fireworks at the conclusion of the match. In line with the respectful nature of today’s observance, the usual celebratory displays will be omitted, further emphasising the gravity of the situation and offering a quiet, reflective end to the game.