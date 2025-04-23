IPL 2025: RCB vs RR Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

Match 42 of the IPL 2025 takes us back to the Chinnaswamy Stadium as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on the Rajasthan Royals on April 24 on Thursday. The hosts would be looking to get their first win at home this season while Rajasthan are also in dire need of a win to keep their playoffs hopes alive this year.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: How a robotic dog camera revolutionised cricket broadcasts Whiel RCB are coming off a win against Punjab Kings, Rajasthan were handed a defeat against Lucknow last time around.Virat Kohli is looking to pick up form again now with multiple fifties already registered this season and could inspire his side to their first home win on the night.

IPL 2025: RCB vs RR playing 11

RR playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

RCB playing 11 (probable): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Yash Dayal

RCB vs RR head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total Matches: 33

RR won: 14

RCB won: 16

No result: 3

Squads of both teams

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kumar Kartikeya, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

IPL 2025 match on April 24: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live toss, RR vs RCB telecast, and Rajasthan vs Bangalore live streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 24 (Thursday) in IPL 2025?

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash in IPL 2025 on April 24 (Thursday).

What is the venue of the Rajasthan vs Bengaluru IPL 2025 match?

Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on April 24.

When will the live toss for the RR vs RCB take place?

The live toss for the RR vs RCB cricket match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 24, while the match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Rajasthan vs Bengaluru IPL 2025 match?

The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s RR vs RCB IPL 2025 match in India?

The match will be live streamed on the Jio Hotstar app