Jasprit Bumrah equals Lasith Malinga for most wickets in the IPL for MI

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: How does IPL give homage to victims of Pahalgam attack? Star Indian and Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah added yet another milestone to his name in match number 41 of IPL 2025 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, as with his final-ball wicket of Heinrich Klaasen he equalled Lasith Malinga's record for most wickets for Mumbai Indians in IPL history. Bumrah, playing his 138th IPL match for MI, took just one wicket, which was enough to take his wickets tally for the Mumbai-based franchise to 170, the same as Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga.

Harbhajan Singh, with 127 wickets, is number three in the list, while McClenaghan and Kieron Pollard are at number four and five with 71 and 69 wickets respectively.

Most wickets for MI in IPL:

Most wickets for MI in IPL Player Span Mat Inns Wkts BBI 4w 5w JJ Bumrah 2013–2025 138 138 171 5 for 10 2 2 SL Malinga 2009–2019 122 122 170 5 for 13 6 1 Harbhajan Singh 2008–2017 136 134 127 5 for 18 1 1 MJ McClenaghan 2015–2019 56 56 71 4 for 21 1 0 KA Pollard 2010–2022 189 107 69 4 for 44 1 0 HH Pandya 2015–2025 114 79 64 5 for 36 0 1 KH Pandya 2016–2021 84 81 52 3 for 14 0 0 TA Boult 2020–2025 38 37 48 4 for 18 1 0 RD Chahar 2019–2021 39 39 41 4 for 27 1 0 MM Patel 2011–2013 31 31 40 5 for 21 2 1 PP Chawla 2021–2024 28 28 36 3 for 22 0 0

Improved position in all-time IPL wicket-takers list