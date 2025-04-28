IPL 2025: RR vs GT Playing 11, GT batters vs RR bowlers matchups

Gujarat Titans (GT) are set to face off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, April 28, in Match 47 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RR vs GT pitch report, highest score, Jaipur Stadium key stats On the bowling front, Prasidh Krishna is currently the season’s leading wicket-taker, while Mohammad Siraj has also made significant contributions. The Titans head into this contest full of confidence, having secured a comprehensive 39-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in their previous outing. Gujarat Titans have made a remarkable turnaround this year after a disappointing campaign in 2024. With six victories from their first eight matches, they look firmly on track for a playoff berth. Captain Shubman Gill has been in stellar form, anchoring the batting unit with support from consistent performers like Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler.On the bowling front, Prasidh Krishna is currently the season’s leading wicket-taker, while Mohammad Siraj has also made significant contributions. The Titans head into this contest full of confidence, having secured a comprehensive 39-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in their previous outing.

Rajasthan Royals, meanwhile, are enduring a difficult season. With just two wins from nine games, they sit at the bottom end of the table in ninth place. Riyan Parag has captained the team in five matches in the absence of regular skipper Sanju Samson but has managed only one win in that span. A recurring issue for the Royals has been their inability to finish games, particularly while chasing manageable totals. Their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru is a prime example—they needed only 18 runs from the final two overs with five wickets in hand but still fell short. Although they are still mathematically in the hunt for a playoff spot, the Royals must now treat every match as a must-win.

Shubman Gill captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 8

Wins: 6

Losses: 2

Tied: 0

Win percentage: 75

Sanju Samson captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 9

Wins: 2

Losses: 7

Tied: 0

GT Playing 11 vs RR (Probable)

Gujarat will not be thinking of making any changes to their winning formula which has worked wonders for them this season as they sit on the top of the table with 6 wins out of 8 games so far. Another win would all but secure their playoff spot in the league.

GT Playing 11 (Probable): Shubman Gill (C), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (WK), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Player: Ishant Sharma

GT squad for IPL 2025: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu

RR Playing 11 vs GT (Probable)

Rajasthan have lost almost all hopes of a playoff spot at the moment after only managing to win 2 games out of 9 games so far. They have to be perfect from here on and hope results go in their favour in order to have a chance to make it to te top 4. Their line up will also feature the same eleven players that played their last game. Eyes will again be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi though.

RR Playing 11 (Probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (C), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Impact Player: Vaibhav Suryavanshi

RR squad for IPL 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma

