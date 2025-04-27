Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2025: Why Phil Salt is not playing for RCB vs DC today in New Delhi?

IPL 2025: Why Phil Salt is not playing for RCB vs DC today in New Delhi?

While RCB will be without their star opener for tonight's match, DC, on the other hand,d will have their key player back in the squad

Phil Salt
Phil Salt (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2025 | 7:22 PM IST
Match number 46 of IPL 2025 at Arun Jaitley Stadium features home team Delhi Capitals (DC) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the battle to become table toppers. Currently, DC and RCB are ranked second and third on the table with 12 points each. However, a win today could propel them to the number one spot with 14 points. 
 
The visitors, RCB, got the first moral victory in the match after winning the toss and opting to bowl first against DC. While fans rejoiced at the moment, it was short-lived when RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, after the toss, informed that their star opener, Phil Salt would be missing the game, with his countryman Jacob Bethell, who is making his IPL debut, replacing him in the XI. While Rajat did not mention any reason behind the change in the squad, it is expected that Slat is suffering from a minor injury.
 
DC on opposite spectrum
 
While RCB will be without their star opener for tonight’s match, DC on the other hand will have their key player back in the squad, as Axar Patel, after the toss, informed that Faf du Plessis is back in the playing XI after spending the last few games on the sidelines due to injury.
 
IPL 2025: DC vs RCB Playing 11 today

Delhi Capitals Playing 11: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (w), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar
 
Impact players: Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay
 
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
 
Impact players: Devdutt Padikkal, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Swapnil Singh
 
Topics :Indian Premier LeagueRoyal Challengers BangaloreDelhi Capitals

First Published: Apr 27 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

