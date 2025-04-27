IPL 2025: RR vs GT playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

ALSO READ: It's good to see bowlers making a difference this season: Prasidh Krishna Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in a crucial clash on Monday, April 28, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur. The Titans have been in red-hot form this season, with Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh Krishna leading from the front in the Orange and Purple Cap races, respectively. Gujarat’s top-order trio of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Jos Buttler have combined consistency with explosive batting, all maintaining strike rates above 150. Their bowling unit, led by the impressive Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, and R Sai Kishore, has been equally effective, making them a tough unit to beat.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are enduring a disappointing season. Knocked out of playoff contention after their recent loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, RR have now suffered five consecutive defeats. While Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and Nitish Rana have offered sparks of hope with the bat, their bowling has struggled to deliver under pressure.

IPL 2025: RR vs GT playing 11 (probables)

Rajasthan Royals playing 11 (probables): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande

Impact players: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore

Gujarat Titans playing 11 (probables): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Impact player: Sherfane Rutherford

RR vs GT head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 6

RR won: 1

GT won: 5

No result: 0

Squads of both teams

RR squad:

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Nitish Rana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Vaibhav Suryavanshi

GT squad:

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Washington Sundar, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mahipal Lomror, Nishant Sindhu, Anuj Rawat, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Ishant Sharma, Dasun Shanaka, Karim Janat, Gerald Coetzee, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar

IPL 2025 match on April 28: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans live toss, RR vs GT telecast and streaming details

Which teams will clash in the afternoon match on April 28 (Monday) in IPL 2025?

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans will clash in the afternoon match of IPL 2025 on April 28 (Monday).

What is the venue of the Rajasthan vs Gujarat IPL 2025 match?

Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.

When will the live toss for the RR vs GT match take place?

The live toss for the RR vs GT match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 28.

Which TV channels will live telecast the RR vs GT IPL 2025 match?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s RR vs GT IPL 2025 match in India?

The live streaming of RR vs GT will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.