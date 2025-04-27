IPL 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal eyeing a unique milestone vs GT in Jaipur

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: RR vs GT playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming In what has been a forgettable season for the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals, where they have lost 7 of the 9 matches they have played so far, things could become a little less painful at least for their southpaw opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who, after a shaky start, has found his rhythm, becoming one of the most promising talents in IPL 2025. Jaiswal will have the chance to become the third-fastest batter to complete 2000 IPL runs if things go his way against Gujarat Titans in Match number 47 of the season at Jaipur on Monday.

Jaiswal's recent form, especially his three fifties in the last four matches, has been a significant bright spot for the Royals, who are still hoping to pull off a miracle and secure a top-four finish.

Close to 2000 IPL Runs

As Rajasthan Royals gear up to face Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, Jaiswal is on the brink of an exciting personal milestone. The left-handed opener needs just 37 more runs to complete 2,000 runs in the IPL. This achievement will make him the third-fastest Indian to reach this landmark, only behind Ruturaj Gaikwad (57 innings) and KL Rahul (60 innings).

Fastest to 2000 IPL runs (Indian batters): Rank Player Innings 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad 57 2 KL Rahul 60 3 Sachin Tendulkar 63 4 Rishabh Pant 64 5 Gautam Gambhir 68

Also Read

Jaiswal's IPL stats so far

In just 61 innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal has accumulated 1963 runs at an average of 33.3, with an impressive strike rate of 150. His consistency is reflected in his 13 half-centuries and 2 centuries, with a high score of 124 runs. His dynamic batting style has been crucial for RR, and his upcoming milestone against GT would be another feather in his already impressive IPL cap.

As Jaiswal prepares for the game, all eyes will be on him as he inches closer to joining an elite group of Indian players who have touched the 2000-run mark in the IPL. With Rajasthan Royals hoping to turn their season around, a strong performance from Jaiswal could be the catalyst they need.