IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians win 5 in a row, beat LSG by 54 runs at home

Mumbai Indians registered their 5th consecutive win in IPL 2025 as they beat Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The last time Mumbai won 5 matches in a row, they went on to win the title in 2020. An all-round display from MI made sure that they stayed in the top 4 of the IPL points table at the end of the day with their tally going to 12 points now.

LSG opener Mitchell Marsh and Ayush Badoni were the only highlights for the visitors with the bat on a day which saw their pacer Mayank Yadav return to action as well.

LSG opener Mitchell Marsh and Ayush Badoni were the only highlights for the visitors with the bat on a day which saw their pacer Mayank Yadav return to action as well. Another Jasprit Bumrah masterclass on the night made sure that Rishabh Pant and co. couldn't chase down 215 in their 20 overs.

Bumrah bagged a 4-fer on the night which included back-to-back wickets in his 3rd over. Both deliveries knocking off the stumps and sending Abdul Samad and Avesh Khan back to the pavilion.

Trent Boult got 3 wickets followed by Will Jacks who got 2 wickets and debutant Corbin Bosch also got himself a scalp on the night, restricting LSG to just 161/9 in their 20 overs. Surya's fifty takes MI to 215/7

Earlier, Mumbai Indians set a 216-run target for the Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. MI opener Ryan Rickelton did provide the hosts with a good start in the powerplay which also saw their former skipper Rohit Sharma hit two big sixes off Mayank Yadav who made his return to the LSG line-up after a long injury layoff.

While Rohit was sent back by Mayank in the same over, it was Rickelton who continued the onslaught for his side, scoring a 25-ball fifty in the process. He eventually had to depart courtesy of Digvesh Rathi who pulled out the notebook celebration yet again after taking the scalp.

His partnership with Will Jacks took MI on track for a big total on the day. While Jacks too was dismissed at 29, it was Suryakumar Yadav's fifty who guided Mumbai to 215/7 in their 20 overs. Hardik was clean bowled by Mayank Yadav who went on to take 2 wickets on his return.

Naman Dhir (25*) and debutant Corbin Bosch (20) also contributed well to the scoreboard in the death.