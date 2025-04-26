IPL 2025: DC vs RCB Playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming

ALSO READ: IPL 2025: MI vs LSG playing 11, impact sub, live toss time, streaming On Sunday, April 27, Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a crucial IPL 2025 clash at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi. With both teams pushing hard for playoff spots, this match could be a decisive one.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul headline the battle between the two most consistent anchors this season, while Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood promise a fiery duel in the pace department. Kohli, returning to his home ground, has been in prolific form with five half-centuries, while Rahul has impressed for DC both with the bat and behind the stumps.

In the spin battle, Kuldeep Yadav’s craft will test RCB’s middle order, while Suyash Sharma brings local knowledge to RCB’s challenge. Axar Patel and Krunal Pandya will play key roles with their left-arm spin. With form, stakes, and conditions all in play, a high-intensity contest awaits at Kotla.

IPL 2025: DC vs RCB Playing 11 (Probables)

Delhi Capitals Playing 11 (Probables): Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Impact players: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Darshan Nalkande, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing 11 (Probables): Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

Impact players: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Kunal Singh Rathore

DC vs RCB head-to-head in Indian Premier League

Total matches played: 32

DC won: 11

RCB won: 20

No result: 1

Squads of both teams

DC squad:

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (w), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera, Faf du Plessis, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari

RCB squad:

Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Lungi Ngidi, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh

IPL 2025 match on April 27: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru live toss, DC vs RCB telecast and streaming details

Which teams will clash on April 27 (Sunday) in IPL 2025?

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will clash in IPL 2025 on April 27 (Sunday).

What is the venue of the Delhi vs Bengaluru IPL 2025 match?

Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

When will the live toss for the DC vs RCB match take place?

The live toss for the DC vs RCB match will take place at 7:00 PM IST on April 27.

Which TV channels will live telecast the DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match?

The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 HD/SD) with English commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of today’s DC vs RCB IPL 2025 match in India?

The live streaming of DC vs RCB will be available for free on the JioHotstar app and website.