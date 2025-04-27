IPL 2025: Bumrah surpasses Malinga to become MI's all-time top wicket taker

Jasprit Bumrah has etched his name as the highest wicket-taker in Mumbai Indians' history in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after taking the wicket of LSG opener Aiden Markram in IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium.

ALSO READ: Highest successful run-chase in IPL history at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Bumrah achieved this remarkable feat during the IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium. By claiming his first wicket in the game, Bumrah surpassed his long-time mentor, Lasith Malinga, to reach this milestone. Both Bumrah and Malinga have exclusively played for Mumbai Indians in their IPL careers, making this achievement even more special.

Milestone Achievement:

Most wickets for MI in IPL Player Wickets Jasprit Bumrah 171 Lasith Malinga 170 Harbhajan Singh 127 Mitchell McClenaghan 71 Kieron Pollard 69 Hardik Pandya 65 Bumrah overtakes Malinga as MI's all-time top wicket-taker. Malinga, who retired with an impressive tally of 170 wickets from 122 matches at an outstanding average of 19.79, held the record until Bumrah surpassed him. Bumrah’s tally now stands at 171 wickets, placing him at the top of MI's wicket-taking charts. Harbhajan Singh remains the only other player in MI's history to surpass 100 wickets in the IPL.

Also Read

Bumrah is also the only MI player to have multiple five-wicket hauls in the IPL, according to ESPNcricinfo. His best figures for MI came in 2022 when he took 5/10 against Kolkata Knight Riders, although MI ended up losing the match by 52 runs.

Top IPL Wicket-Takers:

Bumrah now sits in second place for the most wickets for any franchise in IPL history, having overtaken Malinga. He trails only Sunil Narine, who holds the record with 187 wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders.